Director Paul King (Paddington and Paddington 2) has gathered quite the ensemble cast for his upcoming foray into another childhood classic, which has been co-written by Ghosts star Simon Farnaby.

The main cast has now been revealed, and we know who’s set to star in the film alongside Timothée Chalamet in the titular role, with the likes of Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, and Rowan Atkinson confirmed to be appearing.

Who else is in the cast of Wonka? Read on to find out the full confirmed cast list.

Wonka cast: Full list of characters in Timothée Chalamet movie

The full cast list of Wonka is as follows:

Timothée Chalamet as Young Willy Wonka

Olivia Colman as TBC

Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa

Keegan-Michael Key as TBC

Cala Lane as TBC

Sally Hawkins as Willy’s Mother

Rowan Atkinson as a Priest

Matt Lucas as Prodnose

Ellie White as TBC

Jim Carter as TBC

Simon Farnaby as TBC

Mathew Baynton as Fickelgruber

Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth

Natasha Rothwell as TBC

Rich Fulcher as TBC

Tracy Ifeachor as TBC

Tom Davis as TBC

Rufus Jones as TBC

Rakhee Thakrar as TBC

Colin O’Brien as TBC

Freya Parker as Miss Bon Bon

Murray McArthur as Ship’s Captain

Justin Edwards as TBC

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as TBC

Jag Patel as TBC

Read on for more details about where you’ve seen the actors before as well as what characters they’re playing.

Timothée Chalamet plays Willy Wonka

Who is Willy Wonka? Willy Wonka is the protagonist of Wonka, and Timothée Chalamet stars as the titular character. It’s officially a prequel to the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Chalamet’s character is the young version of Gene Wilder’s character. In this film, we see his adventures before the opening of his infamous chocolate factory.

What else has Timothée Chalamet been in? Chalamet is perhaps most well-known for his leading role performance as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation of Dune. You’ll also recognise him from performances in The French Dispatch, Little Women, The King, Bones and All, A Rainy Day in New York, Beautiful Boy, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, and more.

He has also been nominated for various awards, including Best Actor for Call Me By Your Name at the Academy Awards.

Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa

Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka.

What is an Oompa-Loompa? An Oompa-Loompa is a short, orange character from Roald Dahl’s magical and mysterious world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. They work for Willy Wonka in the factory and like to play practical jokes and sing songs (especially at the expense of those unfortunate children).

What else has Hugh Grant been in? What hasn’t Hugh Grant been in? He shot to fame following his appearance in 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral - which earned him a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and has been a mainstay of romantic comedies ever since, including Notting Hill.

You will have seen Grant in About a Boy, Love Actually, Glass Onion, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paddington 2, The Gentlemen, A Very English Scandal, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Sense and Sensibility, Maurice, and much, much more.

Sally Hawkins as Willy’s Mother

Sally Hawkins as Willy Wonka's mother in Wonka.

Who is Willy’s Mother? Sally Hawkins is playing Willy Wonka’s mother in Wonka. She’s sure to play a large role in shaping Chalamet’s character throughout the film.

What else has Sally Hawkins been in? Sally Hawkins is another in the cast who has made the leap across from Paul King’s work on the Paddington movies. She’s best known for her appearances in The Shape of Water, for which she was Academy Award-nominated for Best Actress, Made in Dagenham, and Happy-Go-Lucky.

You may well have seen her in Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Maudie, The Phantom of the Open, The Lost King, A Boy Called Christmas, and more.

Olivia Colman as TBC

Olivia Colman in Wonka.

What else has Olivia Colman been in? While we’re not sure who Olivia Colman is playing in Wonka, the actress has been in just about everything worth watching. From her early days in TV comedies Peep Show, Green Wing, and That Mitchell and Webb Look, she’s moved on to become an Academy Award winner thanks to her performance as Queen Anne in 2018’s The Favourite.

Rowan Atkinson as a Priest

Rowan Atkinson in Wonka.

Who is the Priest? Little to nothing is known about Rowan Atkinson’s priest character, unfortunately.

What else has Rowan Atkinson been in? Mr Bean, Blackadder, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Not the Nine O’Clock News, Johnny English, The Thin Blue Line, Love Actually, Man vs. Bee, Rat Race, Scooby-Doo. His face is about as recognisable as they come.

Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth

Paterson Joseph in Wonka.

Who is Arthur Slugworth? Arthur Slugworth is a major rival in the chocolate and confectionary world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

What else has Paterson Joseph been in? Perhaps most well-known for his performance as Alan Johnson in Peep Show, Paterson Joseph is something of a mainstay in British TV. Most recently, you will have seen him in Inside No. 9, Vigil, and Timeless.

Mathew Baynton as Fickelgruber

Mathew Baynton in Wonka.

Who is Fickelgruber? Fickelgruber is another rival of Willy Wonka.

What else has Mathew Baynton been in? One of the creative forces behind Ghosts, The Wrong Mans, Horrible Histories, and Yonderland, Mathew Baynton has appeared in them all, too. You’ve likely also seen him in Gavin & Stacey, Peep Show, Quacks, Bill, Horne & Corden, and more.

Matt Lucas as Prodnose

Matt Lucas in Wonka.

Who is Prodnose? Prodnose is another rival of Willy Wonka.

What else has Matt Lucas been in? Most famous for co-writing and starring alongside David Walliams in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, Matt Lucas has appeared in a load of TV shows and films over the years including Fantasy Football League, The Great British Bake Off, and Shooting Stars to name a few.

Keegan-Michael Key as TBC

What else has Keegan-Michael Key been in? Perhaps most well-known for appearing in the sketch show Key and Peele, you may have seen Keegan-Michael Key in Schmigadoon!, Reboot, and The Bubble. He has also performed as a voice actor in various roles, including as Toad in the Super Mario Bros Movie.

Who else is in the cast of Wonka?

In addition to the ensemble above you'll also spot Ellie White (Stath Lets Flats), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Simon Farnaby (Ghosts), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Rich Fulcher (The Mighty Boosh), Tracy Ifeachor (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Tom Davis (Paddington 2), Rufus Jones (W1A), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), Cala Lane (This is Us), Colin O'Brien (Dear Edward), Freya Parker (Miss Bon Bon here, Jurassic World Dominion), Justin Edwards (The Thick of It) and more.

We'll learn more about the full list of characters being played by the list of actors as we near the film's December release date.

Wonka will be released in the UK in December 2023. In the meantime, if you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

