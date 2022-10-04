The actor’s latest coming-of-age story, however, helmed once again by Guadagnino , is a world away from the peaches and sun-soaked Italian scenery of the director's previous work.

Timothée Chalamet charmed the world in Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 romantic drama Call Me by Your Name.

Adapted by Suspiria writer David Kajganich from the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, Bones and All revolves around Maren (Taylor Russell), a young nomad who falls in love with a fellow disenfranchised drifter Lee (Timothée Chalamet).

There’s just one problem. The duo have unusual cravings; they like to eat human flesh.

Speaking about the film in a statement, Guadagnino said: "There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face."

He added: "The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?"

The director recently shut down rumours about the parallels between his new cannibalism romance and the allegations made against Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer, who was alleged to have sent cannibalistic messages and was accused of abuse earlier in 2021.

More like this

"Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness is preposterous," Guadagnino recently said during a masterclass at the Zurich Film Festival.

Read on for everything you need to know about Bones and All.

Bones and All release date

Taylor Russell in Bones and All.

Bones and All will hit US cinemas on 23rd November 2022. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

The movie had its world premiere at Venice Film Festival in September 2022.

Bones and All cast: Who is Lee?

As detailed above, Call Me by Your Name's Timothée Chalamet and Waves's Taylor Russell will lead the cast as Lee and Maren, two young cannibals who fall in love.

Lee has been on the road since his cravings forced him to leave home. When he crosses paths with Maren, the pair embark on a 1,000-mile road trip across Ronald Reagan-era America.

Director Guadagnino previously told IndieWire that "only Timothée can play this role" in a cannibal love story that is not as extreme as other movies in the genre.

The cast is rounded out by Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, Francesca Scorsese, Anna Cobb and Mark Rylance.

Is there a trailer for Bones and All?

Yes, a full-length trailer dropped on 29th September. Watch below:

Another clip was also released showing Lee and Maren having an intense conversation about a euphoric experience Lee has had.

"What about afterward, what you feel about it what you think?" Maren asks, to which Lee ominously responds: "I don’t remember after."

"That’s b******t," Maren says. Watch below.

Bones and All plot: What will the cannibal romance be about?

Although Bones and All is about cannibalism, Guadagnino has made clear it's not in the horror genre.

Speaking to Fantastic Man, he pointed out that audiences shouldn't expect *too* much gore.

"I like to think that Bones and All is an extremely romantic movie, addressing the romanticism that lies within us and within relationships in general," the director said. "Of course, there’s the literal aspect of it being a movie about cannibal lovers, which is extreme in many ways, but I think the more extreme aspect of the movie is the intensity of the feel­ings that these people go through — the impossibility of love.”

Speaking about the topic of cannibalism in the movie during a masterclass at the Zurich Film Festival (via Variety), Guadagnino previously noted that he called on real scientists to make the scene realistic.

"When it came to the topic of cannibalism, we took it very matter-of-factly," the filmmaker said.

He added: "Several pathologists provided us with answers on how you perform a bite on the body of someone who just died, for example. We learned practical stuff. It takes a lot of effort to bite through the skin. Someone was wondering if we would need [more defined] jaw muscles, but Americans are like that anyway. It’s from chewing gum."

Bones and All will premiere in US cinemas on 23rd November 2022. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.