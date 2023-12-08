Colman and Davis spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about their characters, and explained that one of the major draws for both of them to appear in the film was to work with Paddington director Paul King.

Davis said: "For me, working with Paul King again, having done Paddington [2] with him. And the journey of Paddington, going from what was I think one line to having this character arc, that was amazing to be a part of. So to get a call and say, 'This is his next project' and him and Simon [Farnaby] had written a part for me...

"And honestly, I’m like, 'OK, if it's a line I'll do it, whatever you want Paul', because I think Paul is just a generational talent. And he's like, 'It's Timothée Chalamet and all your stuff will be with Olivia'. I was like, 'Wow!' It's an amazing thing. Just a real pinch me moment, very humbling and an incredible thing."

Meanwhile, Colman said: "I wanted to work with Paul. I loved what he'd done with both Paddingtons, and I just think he's a lovely person.

"And it's so nice when you get on set and go, 'Hooray! He genuinely is as lovely as I'd hoped.' And very collaborative and kind and funny, and the first one to laugh at anything you do on set, which is a lovely feeling. And Wonka, I grew up with it. So I was really excited. And to pay a [Roald] Dahl baddie!"

Davis agreed, and added: "When I read the script, they're obviously horrible characters, but there's a kind of vulnerable sweetness to them. They're both looking for love and they're right in front of each other!"

Colman said: "I think with a bit of therapy, they could be lovely. There's a spin-off, where they have an orphanage and they're really kind to everyone."

David added: "They're really decent, but every now and again they slip back".

