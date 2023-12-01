So, when RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to the prolific writer about his latest film, we couldn't help but ask how he looks back on that Yuletide classic – and whether he often revisits it himself.

"I don't watch Love Actually very often," he replied. "And when you do watch your old movies, it's funny how they're like just a very expensive diary. So I'd watch it and think 'Oh my god, we ran out of time that day, and Emma Thompson ticked me off for the fact she didn't know the names of her own children', and stuff like that.

"But so it’s always quite sweet. And when I watch the Genie movie, I'm kind of trying hard to focus on the fact that it's Bernard and the Genie but I'm also seeing Paapa [Essiedu] and Melissa [McCarthy] having a good time in a room!"

He added that he considered the continued success of Love Actually to be "just a strange bit of luck", but admitted that the idea of rewatchability is one of the things that appeals to him about making Christmas films.

Hugh Grant as the Prime Minister and Martine McCutcheon as Natalie in Love Actually. Universal Pictures

"Rewatchability is a gift that... you know, sometimes you do work that's only relevant at that moment. But the shock of Love Actually is that it keeps popping up year after year!"

And he continued: "I hope that people will be watching Genie when I'm long gone!"

