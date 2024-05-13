This includes Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Dominic West.

Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith are all also confirmed to be back, while it has been teased that "many other fan favourites" will appear.

Meanwhile, those joining the franchise for the new film include Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan, while Paul Giamatti will be reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother Harold Levinson, who he played in a previous Christmas special.

The announcement of the third film was made alongside a video of the cast reuniting at a read-through.

In the video, Lady Mary star Michelle Dockery says: "It feels amazing, a tad emotional. It's wonderful to all be back together again. We come back together and it's like no time has passed at all.

"We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third Downton Abbey movie. We can't wait to see you."

Two stars who are noticeably absent from the announced cast list are Dame Maggie Smith and Imelda Staunton. Smith's character Violet, the Dowager Countess, died at the end of the second film.

Meanwhile, it seems likely that Staunton will reprise her role, as earlier this year Staunton told Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 show that "there will be the final film" in the Downton Abbey series.

All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.