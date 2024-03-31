The show tells a story set during the two-tone and ska era of music in 1980s Birmingham and the Midlands. But who else does it star and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of This Town.

Who's in the cast of Steven Knight's drama This Town?

Here are the main cast members and characters in This Town. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

More like this

Here's a full list of the cast for This Town:

Levi Brown as Dante Williams

Jordan Bolger as Gregory Williams

Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn

Eve Austin as Jeannie Keefe

Michelle Dockery as Estella

Nicholas Pinnock as Deuce Williams

David Dawson as Robbie Carmen

Freya Parks as Fiona

Shyvonne Ahmmad as Matty

Geraldine James as Marie

Peter McDonald as Eamonn Quinn

John Heffernan as Commander Bentley

Stefan Asante-Boateng as Wire

Séainín Brennan as Mrs Porter

George Somner as Tyro

Brendan Gibson as TBC

Levi Brown plays Dante Williams

Levi Brown as Dante Williams in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Dante Williams? Dante is a sensitive young man living in Birmingham and going to college. He is an amateur poet, who decides to set his words to music.

What else has Levi Brown been in? Brown has previously appeared in episodes of I Hate You, Invasion and Payback.

Jordan Bolger plays Gregory Williams

Jordan Bolger as Gregory Williams in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Gregory Williams? Gregory is Dante's brother, who is in the army.

What else has Jordan Bolger been in? Bolger has appeared in series including Peaky Blinders, Casualty, Into the Badlands, The 100, David Makes Man and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as films such as Tom & Jerry: The Movie and The Woman King.

Ben Rose plays Bardon Quinn

Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Bardon Quinn? Bardon is Dante and Gregory's cousin, who is trying to avoid getting involved in his father's activities in the IRA.

What else has Ben Rose been in? Rose has previously appeared in The Innocents, Line of Duty and Doctors.

Eve Austin plays Jeannie Keefe

Eve Austin as Jeannie Keefe in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Jeannie? Jeannie is Dante's friend, who suggests he sets his poetry to music.

What else has Eve Austin been in? Austin has previously appeared in In the Flesh, Inside No. 9, Doctors, Emmerdale, The ABC Murders, The Athena, You, Midsomer Murders and the film Our Ladies.

Michelle Dockery plays Estella

Michelle Dockery as Estella in This Town. Banijay Rights/Kudos/Robert Viglasky

Who is Estella? Estella is Bardon's mother, who struggles with alcoholism.

What else has Michelle Dockery been in? Dockery is best known for playing Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey, but she has also had roles in films such as Hanna, Anna Karenina, Non-Stop, Self/less, The Sense of an Ending, The Gentlemen and Boy Kills World.

Her other TV roles have included parts in Cranford, The Hollow Crown, Godless, Good Behaviour, Defending Jacob and Anatomy of a Scandal.

Nicholas Pinnock plays Deuce Williams

Nicholas Pinnock as Deuce Williams in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Deuce Williams? Deuce is Dante's very religious father.

What else has Nicholas Pinnock been in? Pinnock has previously appeared in series such as Emu's Wide World, Grange Hill, The Bill, Top Boy, Fortitude, Marcella, Counterpart, Criminal: UK, For Life and Django. His film roles have included parts in Captain America: The First Avenger, The Last Tree and The Book of Clarence.

David Dawson plays Robbie Carmen

Robbie Carmen played by David Dawson in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights, Kudos

Who is Robbie Carmen? Robbie is a notorious and dangerous club owner.

What else has David Dawson been in? Over the years, Dawson has had roles in series including Doc Martin, The Thick of It, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Luther, The Hollow Crown, Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street, The Last Kingdom, Year of the Rabbit and The Burning Girls. Meanwhile, he has also appeared in films such as My Policeman.

Freya Parks plays Fiona

Freya Parks as Fiona in This Town. Banijay Rights/Kudos/Robert Viglasky

Who is Fiona? Fiona goes to college with Dante and works in a record shop. He comes to the record shop as a pretence in order to see her.

What else has Freya Parks been in? Parks stars in sitcom Here We Go, and has also appeared in films including Jane Eyre, Les Misérables and The School for Good and Evil.

Shyvonne Ahmmad plays Matty

Shyvonne Ahmmad as Matty in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Matty? Matty is a drummer who we meet later on in the season.

What else has Shyvonne Ahmmad been in? Ahmmad has previously appeared in episodes of Annika and Karen Pirie.

Geraldine James plays Marie

Geraldine James as Marie in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Marie? Marie is Dante, Gregory and Bardon's grandmother, and Estella's mother.

What else has Geraldine James been in? James has had roles in many series and films over the years, including Band of Gold, The Sins, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Calendar Girls, Little Britain, Sherlock Holmes, Alice in Wonderland, Made in Dagenham, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Utopia, 45 Years, Rogue One, Downton Abbey, Anne with an E, The Beast Must Die, Back to Life, Benediction and Silo.

Peter McDonald plays Eamonn Quinn

Peter McDonald as Eamonn Quinn in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Eamonn Quinn? Eamonn is Bardon's father, who is a key figure in the IRA, operating out of Coventry.

What else has Peter McDonald been in? McDonald has previously appeared in films such as The Damned United, The Dig and The Batman, as well as series including Moone Boy, No Offence, Thirteen, The Last Kingdom, Dublin Murders, Finding Joy, Mandy and A Discovery of Witches.

John Heffernan plays Commander Bentley

John Heffernan as Commander Bentley in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Commander Bentley? Bentley is a commander in the army, with oversight of Gregory.

What else has John Heffernan been in? Heffernan has appeared in series including The Hollow Crown, Outlander, Ripper Street, Luther, Dickensian, The Loch, The Crown, Collateral, Dracula and Becoming Elizabeth. He has also had roles in films and TV movies including Eye in the Sky, Brexit: The Uncivil War, Official Secrets, Misbehaviour, The Duke and Lot No. 249.

Séainín Brennan plays Mrs Porter

Séainín Brennan as Mrs Porter in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Mrs Porter? Mrs Porter is a friend of Eamonn's within the IRA.

What else has Séainín Brennan been in? Brennan has previously appeared in series such as Give My Head Peace, Hidden, The Fall, Dare to Be Wild, Come Home and Hache.

George Somner plays Tyro

Eve Austin as Jeannie Keefe and George Somner as Tyro in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Who is Tyro? Tyro is Jeannie's boyfriend.

What else has George Somner been in? Somner has previously had roles in series such as Grantchester, Bad Move, This is Going to Hurt, Henpocalypse and Sex Education, as well as the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

This Town is available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 31st March, while the first episode airs on BBC One at 9pm.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.