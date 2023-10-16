As well as Morton, the six-part series also stars Ruby Stokes, Rupert Graves, John MacMillan and more - but when will viewers be able to watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Burning Girls on Paramount+.

When will The Burning Girls be released?

The Burning Girls. Paramount+

The Burning Girls will launch on Paramount+ on Thursday 19th October 2023 - meaning there isn't long to wait now.

The series will be made up of six hour-long episodes.

What is The Burning Girls about?

The Burning Girls. Paramount+

The Burning Girls is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by CJ Tudor, which centres on ancient superstitions in a close-knit community.

The official synopsis for The Burning Girls says it is a "brand new psychological thriller series starring Samantha Morton and Ruby Stokes, who play a Vicar and her daughter".

The synopsis continues: "Both arrive in a new village in hope of a fresh start but soon find the strange community has terrible secrets."

The Burning Girls cast - Samantha Morton stars

Samantha Morton in The Burning Girls. Paramount+

The cast of The Burning Girls is led by Samantha Morton (She Said, The Walking Dead) as Reverend Jack Brooks, while Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton, Lockwood & Co) plays her daughter Flo.

Other main cast members in the series include Conrad Khan (Peaky Blinders), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), John Macmillan (Back) and Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood).

Samantha Morton as Reverend Jack Brooks

Ruby Stokes as Flo Brooks

Conrad Khan as Lucas Wrigley

Rupert Graves as Simon Harper

Élodie Grace Orkin as Rosie Harper

Janie Dee as Clara Rushton

David Dawson as Aaron Marsh

Paul Bradley as Reverend Brian Rushton

Jane Lapotaire as Joan Hartman

Jack Roth as Vagrant

Mollie Holder as Merry Lane

Safia Oakley-Green as Joy Harris

Beth Cordingly as Emma Harper

John Macmillan as Mike Sudduth

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Burning Girls trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Burning Girls right here:

The Burning Girls will debut on Thursday 19th October on Paramount+. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.