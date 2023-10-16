The Burning Girls: Release date, cast and latest news
The spooky new Paramount+ series stars Samantha Morton.
As we get ever closer towards Halloween, Paramount+ is releasing its latest original British drama: spooky series The Burning Girls.
The new show is based on the hit novel of the same name and stars Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton in the central role as a vicar and single mother looking to start fresh, who comes across conspiracies and superstitions in her new village.
As well as Morton, the six-part series also stars Ruby Stokes, Rupert Graves, John MacMillan and more - but when will viewers be able to watch it?
Read on for everything you need to know about The Burning Girls on Paramount+.
When will The Burning Girls be released?
The Burning Girls will launch on Paramount+ on Thursday 19th October 2023 - meaning there isn't long to wait now.
The series will be made up of six hour-long episodes.
What is The Burning Girls about?
The Burning Girls is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by CJ Tudor, which centres on ancient superstitions in a close-knit community.
The official synopsis for The Burning Girls says it is a "brand new psychological thriller series starring Samantha Morton and Ruby Stokes, who play a Vicar and her daughter".
The synopsis continues: "Both arrive in a new village in hope of a fresh start but soon find the strange community has terrible secrets."
The Burning Girls cast - Samantha Morton stars
The cast of The Burning Girls is led by Samantha Morton (She Said, The Walking Dead) as Reverend Jack Brooks, while Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton, Lockwood & Co) plays her daughter Flo.
Other main cast members in the series include Conrad Khan (Peaky Blinders), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), John Macmillan (Back) and Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood).
- Samantha Morton as Reverend Jack Brooks
- Ruby Stokes as Flo Brooks
- Conrad Khan as Lucas Wrigley
- Rupert Graves as Simon Harper
- Élodie Grace Orkin as Rosie Harper
- Janie Dee as Clara Rushton
- David Dawson as Aaron Marsh
- Paul Bradley as Reverend Brian Rushton
- Jane Lapotaire as Joan Hartman
- Jack Roth as Vagrant
- Mollie Holder as Merry Lane
- Safia Oakley-Green as Joy Harris
- Beth Cordingly as Emma Harper
- John Macmillan as Mike Sudduth
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Burning Girls trailer
You can watch the full trailer for The Burning Girls right here:
The Burning Girls will debut on Thursday 19th October on Paramount+. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.