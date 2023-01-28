The new Netflix fantasy series follows Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and their start-up ghost hunting agency in the midst of a London plagued by large-scale hauntings.

Fans of Lockwood & Co - you're in luck! We could be in for a season 2.

Without spoiling too much, writer and director Joe Cornish has clearly left the series, which is based on the books by Jonathan Stroud, open for more seasons. A second season hasn't officially been green-lit yet, but he's got hope.

Cornish told RadioTimes.com: "Well, there are five books. Season 1 encompasses the first two books. So we think there's definitely two more seasons we'd love to make out of the remaining books.

"It's lovely to be working on a story where, if you read the books, you kind of know where it's going, and you know that it’s all been thought through, it's a breadcrumb trail - little breadcrumbs have been laid in this season that then pay off massively as the story goes forward. So it's not one of these things where we're making it up as we go along. There's very much an overall game plan.

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

"And the books get better and better, and more and more spectacular, incredible set pieces, incredible character twists, amazing developments, conflicts, challenges for the characters. So for us, this is the starter course. And we would love it if we got to serve the full meal. This is a tortured analogy, but I've taken it all the way."

So what could happen in season 2? The cast revealed their biggest hopes for their characters, with Hadji-Heshmati telling us: "I know that one of George’s big dreams is to solve the problem and work out why it happened in the '80s, so I hope George gets closer to doing that."

Stokes added: "I want to see where the three of them go, I want to see where their individual stories go.

"In the books, it’s really exciting what Lucy does, but in the immediate, I’d love to see Lucy saving the boys. I’d love to see her doing more fights, initiating fights. I think she is extremely dextrous and handy at sword-work and this season she’s spent it learning the rules of the agency and who, what, where, when, and I think she’s got that strength - she does, she’s really kickass."

Meanwhile, Chapman explained: "I think to see Lockwood maybe being rescued and seeing that side of him as well would be nice. He’s very cool but it’d be even cooler to see him struggling a bit."

Season 1 sees the characters going through enough trauma to last them a lifetime, as they take on an investigation that could cost them their lives - so we dread to think what kind of danger they'd get themselves into in season 2.

Lockwood & Co is streaming now on Netflix. The Lockwood & Co books are available now.

