The Netflix fantasy series, based on Jonathan Stroud's hit novels, shows the world ravaged by large-scale hauntings which are simply known as "the problem".

It's time to go ghost hunting, as Lockwood & Co is set for release very soon.

Lockwood & Co, run by Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) is London's newest ghost-hunting agency and, along with best pal George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and the psychically gifted Lucy Carlyle (Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes), he's forced to take on dangerous investigations beyond his wildest dreams (or nightmares).

Created by Joe Cornish, the series will consist of eight episodes - and while it's been a long wait, after the rights to the books were first sold in 2017, there's not long to go now!

Without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Lockwood & Co.

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

Lockwood & Co is coming to Netflix on 27th January 2023.

The streaming service confirmed the news, teasing on Twitter: "We're Lockwood & Co, now let's find ourselves a ghost."

Who's in the cast of Lockwood & Co on Netflix?

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle in Lockwood & Co. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

The following stars are confirmed to appear in Lockwood & Co:

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim

Michael Clarke as Skull

Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes

Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade

Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

Jemma Moore as Annabel Ward

Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman

Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones

Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin

Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

Rico Vina as Ned Shaw

The cast of the Netflix series is led by Ruby Stokes, who's best known for playing Francesca on Bridgerton.

She recently explained that leaving Bridgerton was "always going to be a difficult choice" but she wanted to explore a new opportunity with Lockwood & Co.

"Something about Lucy spoke to me," she told What To Watch. "It was a chance to explore a very different character and I’ve learned a great deal playing a young adult at the helm of a show. I just felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down!"

She's joined by newcomer Cameron Chapman, who plays Anthony Lockwood, the confident young boss of Lockwood & Co, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati, who plays George Karim, and is also known for roles in Alex Rider and the recent new season of Bad Education.

Lockwood & Co plot

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim in Lockwood & Co. Netflix

The official synopsis for Lockwood & Co reads: "In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co.

"Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history."

Lockwood & Co trailer

The latest trailer for the series was released on 12th January 2023. Watch it below!

Lockwood & Co will be released on Netflix on 27th January. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

