Lockwood & Co on Netflix: Release date, trailer, cast, and latest news
It's time to go ghost hunting.
It's time to go ghost hunting, as Lockwood & Co is set for release very soon.
The Netflix fantasy series, based on Jonathan Stroud's hit novels, shows the world ravaged by large-scale hauntings which are simply known as "the problem".
Lockwood & Co, run by Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) is London's newest ghost-hunting agency and, along with best pal George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and the psychically gifted Lucy Carlyle (Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes), he's forced to take on dangerous investigations beyond his wildest dreams (or nightmares).
Created by Joe Cornish, the series will consist of eight episodes - and while it's been a long wait, after the rights to the books were first sold in 2017, there's not long to go now!
Without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about Lockwood & Co.
Lockwood & Co release date
Lockwood & Co is coming to Netflix on 27th January 2023.
The streaming service confirmed the news, teasing on Twitter: "We're Lockwood & Co, now let's find ourselves a ghost."
Who's in the cast of Lockwood & Co on Netflix?
The following stars are confirmed to appear in Lockwood & Co:
- Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle
- Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood
- Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim
- Michael Clarke as Skull
- Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes
- Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade
- Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes
- Jemma Moore as Annabel Ward
- Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps
- Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman
- Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones
- Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin
- Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon
- Rico Vina as Ned Shaw
The cast of the Netflix series is led by Ruby Stokes, who's best known for playing Francesca on Bridgerton.
She recently explained that leaving Bridgerton was "always going to be a difficult choice" but she wanted to explore a new opportunity with Lockwood & Co.
"Something about Lucy spoke to me," she told What To Watch. "It was a chance to explore a very different character and I’ve learned a great deal playing a young adult at the helm of a show. I just felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down!"
She's joined by newcomer Cameron Chapman, who plays Anthony Lockwood, the confident young boss of Lockwood & Co, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati, who plays George Karim, and is also known for roles in Alex Rider and the recent new season of Bad Education.
Lockwood & Co plot
The official synopsis for Lockwood & Co reads: "In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co.
"Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history."
Lockwood & Co trailer
The latest trailer for the series was released on 12th January 2023. Watch it below!
