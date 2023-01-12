Ginny & Georgia and Wednesday are recent standout drama hits, but lest we forget about upcoming newcomers like That '90s Show and, of course, Lockwood & Co.

As well as being a streaming giant of all things drama, documentary and general entertainment-related, Netflix are further establishing themselves as the place to go for stellar new YA shows.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The latter series is a a thrilling new show based on the beloved young adult supernatural novels of the same name, written by Jonathan Stroud. The action-packed show is written, directed and produced by Joe Cornish (Attack the Block, The Kid Who Would Be King, Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn) and executive produced by Nira Park and Rachael Prior.

It blends all the gripping parts of a detective drama and combines them with elements of the supernatural – what more could you want? And now, we finally have a new look at Lockwood & Co.

Watch the trailer below.

In the new trailer – exclusive to RadioTimes.com – we get our first glimpse at the British fantasy drama and the young main cast. The trailer opens with Lucy Carlyle (Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes) embarking on a train journey to London, but not before being told by a female relative: "It's terrible the world's come to this, I feel sorry for your generation."

She sees an advertisement for Lockwood & Co. and proceeds to meet the rest of the team, run by Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and relative genius George Karim George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), who’s known as George Cubbins in the books. "How about we find ourselves a ghost?" Anthony says.

As the trailer continues, we see the pair embark on some chilling ghost hunts, equipped with impressive swords and leaving a fair share of carnage in their wake. The trio are seen as "amateurs" but Anthony remains focused on his vision and tells Lucy: "The big agencies pretend they've got things under control."

As well as tense fight scenes, dealing with "real life criminals" and "every ghost in London [being] out to kill" the teens, it looks like Lockwood & Co. is far from your ordinary drama. It's a good thing, then, that we don't have long to wait until it lands on our screens on Friday 27th January.

Ruby Stokes in Lockwood & Co. Netflix

The series takes place in a world "plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural". But only one company operates without adult supervision: Lockwood & Co.

As per the synopsis: "Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history."

More like this

Will the small agency survive some of the spookiest hauntings in the city? We'll just have to wait and see.

Lockwood & Co. is coming to Netflix on Friday 27th January. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.