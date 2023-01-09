Fans of the first series will be pleased to learn that beloved characters from the original will be guest starring in this new instalment, but That '90s Show will follow a new generation of Point Place kids.

It's the season of the spin-off and joining the likes of 1923 , Beyond Paradise and Gen V is That '90s show. It's the anticipated sequel to That '70s Show and is landing on Netflix very soon.

Of course, the iconic sitcom helped affirm Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as stars to watch back in 1998 when the series first aired. Now, it's 1995 and Leia Forman is intent on creating some sort of adventure in her life when she arrives in Wisconsin, visiting her grandparents Red and Kitty.

The iconic original series saw the group get up to much of the same thing you may expect of a group of teens – smoking, getting charged up over timely social issues, romance and much more, all while processing the fun (and not-so-fun) moments that come with adolescence.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about That '90s Show, including its release date, cast and the new trailer.

Topher Grace as Eric and Laura Prepon as Donna in That '90s Show. Patrick Wymore/Netflix

All 10 episodes of That '90s show will be released on Netflix on Thursday 19th January.

That '90s Show cast

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart in That '90s Show. Netflix

That ‘90s Show sees the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman as recurring characters, both of whom previously starred in That '70s show.

Callie Haverda leads the cast as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) from the original series, both of whom will be guest starring in this new series also.

The cast of teens will be made up relative acting newcomers Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

Returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Also joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Also making anticipated guest appearances will be original series stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama. Speaking about his return, Kutcher previously told Variety: “It was really nostalgic to be back on the set. It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre.”

That '90s Show plot

The cast of That '90s Show. Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Much like its original series, the new spin-off will be capturing the magic of teenage-hood and adolescence - but this time round, we're in 1995.

According to the synopsis: "Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

"With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.

"Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well... Red."

Is there a That '90s Show trailer?

There most certainly is! The most eagle-eyed fans and viewers will be able to spot some familiar faces from the original cast in the trailer, also.

Watch the trailer below.

That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on Thursday 19th January. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

