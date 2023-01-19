That '90s Show will follow a new cohort of Point Place kids and, like the original, will focus on everything that the group of fun-loving teenagers get up to. The year is 1995 and when Leia visits her grandparents in Wisconsin, she's intent on creating some sort of adventure in her life. But will it all go to plan?

The much-anticipated sequel to That '70s Show is nearly here, with rumours long having circulated as to who will star, who will reprise their roles from the original cast and what the new spin-off is about.

The original series first aired back in 1998 and, as well as being a hilarious watch, helped launch the careers of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and more.

If you've caught a glimpse of the new trailer, you'll know that the former cast members are set to reprise their roles in That '90s Show guest appearances. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters of the new Netflix series, as well as which original stars will be returning.

That '90s Show cast

Callie Haverda plays Leia Forman

That '90s Show: Callie Haverda as Leia Forman. Netflix

Who is Leia Forman? Leia is the leading character in That '90s Show and we follow her as she visits her grandparents for the summer. While in Wisconsin, she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids and may just be able to inject some much-needed adventure into her life, which is what she so desperately desires.

What else has Callie Haverda been in? The teenage actor has been in a variety of roles including The Lost Husband, Shut Eye, The Eleven Little Roosters and also featured in See Plum Run.

Kurtwood Smith plays Red Forman

That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman. Netflix

Who is Red Forman? Returning favourite Red is the grandfather of Leia and watches on with a stern eye as his teenage granddaughter welcomes in a new group of teens into his home. Fans of That '70s Show will recognise Red, who is the father of Eric.

What else has Kurtwood Smith been in? The well-known TV and film actor is known for his roles in 1987's RoboCop, Rambo III, the seventh season of 24, Marvel's Agent Carter, Suits and most recently, Disney Plus's The Dropout.

Debra Jo Rupp plays Kitty Forman

(L to R) Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in That ‘90s Show Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Who is Kitty Fornan? Kitty is the grandmother of Leia, wife to Red and mother of Eric. She's a returning face and this time round, Kitty is watchful over her granddaughter, but is also excited for a new generation of kids to be welcomed into her home.

What else has Debra Jo Rupp been in? Perhaps best known for her role in That '70s Show, Rupp has also starred in Friends, Better With You, WandaVision and Teacher's Pet.

Ashley Aufderheide plays Gwen Runck

That ‘90s Show: Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck. Netflix

Who is Gwen Runck? Kitty and Red's next door neighbour, rebellious and dynamic Gwen quickly becomes one of Leia's friends when she moves in for the summer.

What else has Ashley Aufderheide been in? Aufderheide has had a recurring role in Emergence, and also starred in The Slap, Preacher, Unforgettable, Going in Style and Infinitely Polar Bear.

Mace Coronel plays Jay Kelso

That '90s Show: Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso and Callie Haverda as Leia Forman. Netflix

Who is Jay Kelso? Described as "charming" and "flirty", we can assume that Jay will likely be Leia's love interest in the series. He's a young videographer and just so happens to also be the son of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart – aka the previous leading characters of That '70s Show, played Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

What else has Mace Coronel been in? The 18-year-old actor has starred in Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, as well as Zoe Valentine and Netflix's Colin in Black & White.

Maxwell Acee Donovan plays Nate Runck

That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki. Netflix

Who is Nate Runck? Nate is Gwen's easygoing and loveable brother, who becomes part of Leia's growing friendship group.

What else has Maxwell Acee Donovan been in? Donovan is known for his roles in Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Good Kids and War Dogs.

Sam Morelos plays Nikki

Who is Nikki? Nikki is the smart and "laser-focused" girlfriend of Nate.

What else has Sam Morelos been in? Aside from her upcoming role in That '90s Show, Morelos has also starred in the short film Forgetting Nobody.

Reyn Doi plays Ozzie

That ‘90s Show: Reyn Doi as Ozzie. Netflix

Who is Ozzie? The sarcastic yet insightful one in the group, Ozzie is the perceptive one of the group and is also openly gay.

What else has Reyn Doi been in? The young actor has starred in Side Hustle, S.W.A.T. as well as movies Adopted and The Boss Baby 2: Family Business.

That '90s Show special guest stars

That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart. Netflix

As previously mentioned, the new sitcom will also feature some guest appearances from the long beloved original cast. Returning cast members who will be reprising their roles as guest stars are as follows.

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Tommy Chong as Leo

Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti

Although only appearing in guest star roles, the return of the original cast is still a momentous occasion for many fans of That '70s Show. Speaking about his return, Kutcher previously explained to Variety that “it was really nostalgic to be back on the set", adding: “It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre".

He explained: "Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, 'Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this'. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." On the new series, he also said that it's "really funny" and that "the new cast is phenomenal".

That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on Thursday 19th January.

