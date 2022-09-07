Luckiest Girl Alive release date, cast, trailer and plot

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll and produced by Reece Witherspoon, the film centres on a cut-throat New York woman (played by Mila Kunis) who is close to getting the so-called perfect life. That is, until her high school past comes back to haunt her.

The release date for Netflix 's Luckiest Girl Alive is fast approaching, and now we have a trailer for the film to prove it.

"Soon I’ll be an editor at the New York Times Magazine, and in six weeks I’m getting married in a lavish but tasteful ceremony," Kunis's character Ani FaNelli says at the beginning of the trailer.

"I don’t know what’s me and what part I invented,” she later admits to her fiancé. "Sometimes I feel like a wind-up doll. Turn my key, and I will tell you exactly what you want to hear."

Knoll also wrote the screenplay, and recently spoke out about the decision to adapt the novel herself.

"There was talk of another more established screenwriter doing it," she told Cosmopolitan. "And it didn’t work out. In the 11th hour, my agent was like, ‘Just as a reminder, Jessica is really interested in writing the script.’ Everyone realized it would be a real time suck to interview all these co-writers."

She continued: “So I’ve been working on the screenplay and I feel really good about it. I’m in the groove again.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Luckiest Girl Alive.

Luckiest Girl Alive release date

Mila Kunis as Ani in Luckiest Girl Alive. Netflix

Luckiest Girl Alive is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday 7th October 2022.

Audiences will also have the option to see it on the big screen a week earlier, with the film set to premiere in cinemas on Friday 30th September for a limited theatrical run.

Luckiest Girl Alive cast

The film boasts a star-studded cast with Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Jupiter Ascending) taking on the lead role.

In addition to Kunis, the cast of Luckiest Girl Alive includes Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Connie Britton (American Ultra) and Jennifer Beals (Flashdance, The L Word).

The full cast is as follows:

Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli

Finn Wittrock as Luke Harrison

Scoot McNairy as Andrew Larson

Chiara Aurelia as Young Ani

Thomas Barbusca as Arthur Finnerman

Justine Lupe as Nell Rutherford

Alexandra Beaton as Hilary Hitchinson

Dalmar Abuzeid as Aaron Wickersham

Alex Barone as Dean Barton

Jennifer Beals as LoLo Vincent

Connie Britton as Dina

Luckiest Girl Alive plot

The film revolves around successful New Yorker Ani FaNelli (Kunis) who appears to have it all: a successful journalism career and her dream wedding on the horizon.

However, when her high school past comes back to haunt her, Ani's life quickly begins to unravel.

While we don't have all the details yet, whatever happened caused Ani to reinvent her identity to escape it all.

As the official synopsis reads: "Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

"But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life."

Luckiest Girl Alive trailer

Yes, a trailer has landed, revealing that Kunis's character turns out to be far from (yep, you guessed it) the luckiest girl alive. Watch above.

Luckiest Girl Alive will premiere in cinemas on 30th September 2022 for a limited theatrical run before landing on Netflix on 7th October. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.