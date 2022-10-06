Based on the novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll – who has also written the screenplay – it follows a woman who lives a seemingly perfect life, only for things to spiral out of control when she's forced to confront her dark past.

New film Luckiest Girl Alive lands on Netflix this week following a brief theatrical run – with Mila Kunis taking on the starring role.

Kunis is joined by the likes of Scoot McNairy and Finn Wittrock in the cast, so read on to find out who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Mila Kunis plays Ani FaNelli

Netflix

Who is Ani? A sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon, only for her world to crumble when she is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

What else has Mila Kunis been in? Kunis has been acting from a young age. She began starring as Jackie Burkhart in That '70s show when she was 14 and has voiced Meg Griffin on Family Guy since 1999. Her major film roles include key parts in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Black Swan, Friends with Benefits, Oz the Great and Powerful, and Bad Moms.

Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer) plays young Ani FaNelli.

Finn Wittrock plays Luke Harrison

Netflix

Who is Luke? Ani’s dreamboat blue blood fiancé.

What else has Finn Wittrock been in? Wittrock is known for appearing in several Ryan Murphy series – including various seasons of American Horror Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and Ratched. Big screen roles have included The Normal Heart, Noah, The Big Short, La La Land, If Beale Street Could Talk, Judy, and Deep Water.

Scoot McNairy plays Andrew Larson

Netflix

Who is Andrew? A high school English teacher with whom Ani develops a strong bond as a youngster.

What else has Scoot McNairy been in? McNairy is known for his roles in TV shows such as True Detective, Narcos: Mexico and Godless, while previous film credits include Monsters, Argo, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, Gone Girl, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Jennifer Beals plays LoLo Vincent

Netflix

Who is LoLo? The editor-in-chief at Women’s Bible magazine and Ani’s boss and mentor.

What else has Jennifer Beals been in? Beals made her name with her role in Flashdance in 1983, and subsequent credits have included Devil in a Blue Dress, The Last Days of Disco, Roger Dodger, The Book of Eli, and Before I Fall. On the small screen she's had roles in The L Word, Taken, and more recently The Book of Boba Fett.

Connie Britton plays Dina

Netflix

Who is Dina? Ani's mum, who isn’t exactly the empathetic, nurturing mother Ani needs.

What else has Connie Britton been in? Britton achieved great success in the role of Tami Taylor in Friday Night Lights, and has also had key roles in American Horror Story, Nashville and The White Lotus. Film credits include Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The To Do List, This Is Where I Leave You, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.

Dalmar Abuzeid plays Aaron Wickersham

Netflix

Who is Aaron? The director of a crime documentary who invites Ani to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager.

What else has Dalmar Abuzeid been in? Abuzeid had starring roles in the TV shows Degrassi: The Next Generation and Anne with an E, while film credits include Pompeii and Come Play.

Justine Lupe plays Nell Rutherford

Who is Nell? Ani’s steadfast best friend with whom she shares a strong and caring bond.

What else has Justine Lupe been in? Succession fans will recognise Lupe for her role as Willa on the hit HBO show while other major credits include Cristela, Mr Mercedes and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

The cast also includes: Thomas Barbusca (The Mick) as Arthur Finneman, Alexandra Beaton (The Next Step) as Hilary Hitchinson, Nicole Huff (Tiny Pretty Things) as Olivia Kaplan, Alex Barone (Dopesick) as Dean Barton, Carson MacCormac (Locke & Key) as young Dean Barton, and Gage Munroe (Nobody) as Peyton Powell

