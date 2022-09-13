Brian Cox says Succession won't overstay welcome ahead of season 4

The series, which was nominated for 25 Emmys at this year's awards, was renewed for a fourth season following the success of its third outing. But, despite its status as a bona fide hit with viewers and critics alike, star Brian Cox said the series won't "overstay its welcome".

Speaking with the Times, Cox said he didn't know whether there would be a fifth season, adding: "No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. HBO

The 76-year-old actor plays Logan Roy, the Roy family patriarch who refuses to resign as CEO of media conglomerate Waystar Royco, much to his children's disappointment.

Speaking of his character, Cox told the Times, "I understand him. He's a total b*****d, but I understand him. I wish I had more Logan in me. The story is King Lear really, except Logan inherited nothing. He's a self-made man and I identify with him for that reason."

Though it sounds like the series could be headed for its swan song, not all of its stars want it to end. Kieran Culkin previously said he and co-star Matthew Macfadyen wanted another season.

"I was talking to Matthew Macfadyen today about would we want another season and what if it ended and would that be OK?" Culkin said. "And he said, 'I simply wouldn't want it to end just because I love working with all these people,' and I just have to agree with that."

