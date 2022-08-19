Succession stars don't want show to end with season 4

Speaking to Deadline's 20 Questions podcast , the Emmy-nominated star – who plays Roman Roy – spoke about his favourite thing about the project, revealing it to be his co-stars.

Kieran Culkin has spoken about Succession 's upcoming season, revealing that both he and his co-star Matthew Macfadyen don't want the show to end.

"I was talking to Matthew Macfadyen today about would we want another season and what if it ended and would that be ok?

Kieran Culkin, Sara Snook and Mathew Macfadyen in Succession. HBO

"And he said, 'I simply wouldn't want it to end just because I love working with all these people,' and I just have to agree with that."

He added: "It's just a one of a kind job and I'm terrified of getting involved in an actual, some other kind of job that I'm going to want to pour my heart into it the way I do with this and the way that everybody does."

He added that the show is "very different from anything" he's every worked on before.

"It's all hands on deck and it's everybody helping the other...we all take this work very seriously and we work very hard and it makes it, it just makes it great."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The HBO drama was renewed for a fourth season last October and while the channel is yet to announce whether the upcoming series will be its last, the show's producers have hinted that may be the case.

Executive producer Georgia Pritchett said last summer that "the maximum would be five seasons" for Succession, "but possibly more like four", while Brian Cox – who plays Logan Roy on the show – said last October that he thinks there are "possibly two more series...then I think we're done".

Created by Peep Show's Jesse Armstrong, the show aired its third season last year and is up for 25 Primetime Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Succession is available to stream on NOW. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.