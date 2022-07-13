Emmy Awards 2022 nominations: Full list of nominees
Roll out the red carpet – the Emmy nominations are in for this year's ceremony.
Succession leads the charge for this year’s Emmy Awards.
The HBO drama, which has previously won nine Emmys, picked up 25 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor for Brian Cox's role as media mogul Logan Roy.
Succession was followed by HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus, which bagged 20 nominations, while HBO Max’s second season of Hacks was handed 17 nominations, and Apple’s Ted Lasso 20.
Other series with double-digit nominations include Only Murders in the Building (17), Euphoria (16), Dopesick (14), Severance (14), Squid Game (14), Ozark (13), Stranger Things (13), The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel (12) and Pam and Tommy (10).
Pam and Tommy's 10 nominations include Leading Actor/Actress nods for Sebastian Stan's portrayal of Tommy Lee and Lily James' role as Pamela Anderson.
Jodie Comer is also up for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve. She’s up against Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh for the award, as well as Euphoria actress Zendaya, Laura Linney and Reese Witherspoon.
Elsewhere, Netflix’s Korean hit Squid Game has made history as the first ever Drama Series nominee that isn’t in the English language. It has 14 nominations overall.
This year’s awards celebrate the best TV shows that premiered or streamed between 1st June 2021 and 31st May 2022.
The ceremony will take place on 12th September in Los Angeles. Read on for the full list of 2022 Emmy nominations.
Emmy nominations 2022: Full list of nominees
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Julia Garner – Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Severance
Christopher Walken – Severance
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
Will Poulter – Dopesick
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis – Succession
Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show
Martha Kelly – Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan – Succession
Harriet Walter– Succession
Lee You-mi – Squid Game
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody – Succession
James Cromwell – Succession
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Arian Moayed– Succession
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams – Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance – Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald – Hacks
Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
