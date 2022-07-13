The HBO drama, which has previously won nine Emmys, picked up 25 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor for Brian Cox's role as media mogul Logan Roy.

Succession leads the charge for this year’s Emmy Awards.

Succession was followed by HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus, which bagged 20 nominations, while HBO Max’s second season of Hacks was handed 17 nominations, and Apple’s Ted Lasso 20.

Other series with double-digit nominations include Only Murders in the Building (17), Euphoria (16), Dopesick (14), Severance (14), Squid Game (14), Ozark (13), Stranger Things (13), The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel (12) and Pam and Tommy (10).

Pam and Tommy's 10 nominations include Leading Actor/Actress nods for Sebastian Stan's portrayal of Tommy Lee and Lily James' role as Pamela Anderson.

Jodie Comer is also up for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve. She’s up against Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh for the award, as well as Euphoria actress Zendaya, Laura Linney and Reese Witherspoon.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s Korean hit Squid Game has made history as the first ever Drama Series nominee that isn’t in the English language. It has 14 nominations overall.

This year’s awards celebrate the best TV shows that premiered or streamed between 1st June 2021 and 31st May 2022.

The ceremony will take place on 12th September in Los Angeles. Read on for the full list of 2022 Emmy nominations.

Emmy nominations 2022: Full list of nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

Chloe Cherry as Faye in Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building season 2 Disney+

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve BBC America / Anna Molnar

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lily James in Pam and Tommy Hulu

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth and Michael Stuhlbarg in The Staircase HBO Max

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter– Succession

Lee You-mi – Squid Game

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed– Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

