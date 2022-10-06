What age rating is Luckiest Girl Alive?

Adapted from the novel of the same, the film sees Kunis play a journalist whose life begins to unravel when she begins to reckon with a harrowing incident from her past.

Following a brief theatrical run, new Mila Kunis thriller Luckiest Girl Alive arrives on Netflix this weekend.

Given the film handles some very dark themes, you might be wondering what age certificate the film has been given – read on for everything you need to know.

Luckiest Girl Alive age rating

The film has been given an 18 certificate by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), citing sexual violence, strong violence and threat.

A more detailed description of the reasoning behind that rating explains that there are "intense scenes in which teenage boys rape a teenage girl" as well as "verbal references to her trauma in the aftermath".

It adds that "strong violence and threat features within the context of a prolonged high school shooting sequence in which people are stalked, shot, stabbed and blown up."

Furthermore, the description also points out that the film features strong language (f**k), verbal references to suicide and self-harm, and strong sex references.

It also warns that the film contains flashing images that may affect viewers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy.

