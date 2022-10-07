The film stars Mila Kunis as Ani Fanelli, a successful New York writer whose life begins to unravel after a true crime documentary confronts her with trauma from her teenage past.

New Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive is the latest movie offering to capture the zeitgeist, adapting the best-selling book of the same name by Jessica Knoll.

With a plot that jumps between time periods, the soundtrack is essential to helping the viewer place the timing of certain scenes - and is also a great excuse to play some classics from the last decade or so.

So if you've had some of these tunes ever since or are curious about the brand-new end credits song, read on below.

Luckiest Girl Alive Score

The musical score for the film was composed by Linda Perry, who also wrote the closing song I Know Where I've Been.

Perry is best known for being the lead singer and primary songwriter of the iconic alternative rock band 4 Non Blondes, before leaving to pursue a solo career.

She has since composed and produced for the likes of Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera, as well as signing and distributing James Blunt.

Luckiest Girl Alive Soundtrack

Garbage, Mase, and Talking Heads are just some of the throwback artists that appear in the Luckiest Girl Alive soundtrack, mostly during the flashbacks to Ani's teenage years. You can see the full tracklist below:

“Sunny” by Blake Swann

“Bossa Nova U.S.A.” by Dave Brubeck Quartet

“Do Whatcha Like” by If Walls Could Talk

“Keep It Movin’ (feat. Rell Rock)” by Stanton Warriors & Tony Quattro

“Awake” by Generationals

“I Think I’m Paranoid” by Garbage

“Paradiso” by Charlotte Gainsbourg

“Pump Up the Volume” by M/A/R/R/S

“Feel So Good” by Mase

“This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” by Talking Heads

“Put It in Your Mouth” by Akinyele feat. Kia Jeffries

“I Know Where I’ve Been” by Elle King

What is the Luckiest Girl Alive ending song?

The song playing during Luckiest Girl Alive's closing credits is I Know Where I've Been, a brand new song written especially for the movie. The track was written by Linda Perry and performed by Grammy Award-nominated singer Elle King, and was released just before the film on 30th September.

