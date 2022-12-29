The new season will be set in Devon, but the location won't be the only change-up fans can expect to the show from Death in Paradise's formula.

As we head into 2023, Death in Paradise fans can look forward not only to a new season of the show, but also a brand-new spin-off series with returning Kris Marshall as Humphrey, called Beyond Paradise .

Speaking in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, the series' writer Tony Jordan explained: "It’s got the same uplifting escapism as Death in Paradise, and a puzzle to work out in every episode.

"The way we differentiate it is, it’s not always murder, and the way we do our reveal has changed. We’ve taken the good stuff, and we’ve added to it, and made it slightly different."

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise. BBC

Jordan also revealed that the show will look "100 per cent as beautiful as Death in Paradise", with the team having filmed in "glorious Devon" and added: "You know what? It may rain less, because we film in the rainy season in Guadeloupe."

This follows on from what Marshall previously told the Radio Times, with the actor saying in August: "It's carrying on from where we left Humphrey Goodman and Martha [Sally Bretton], with their new bucolic south-western lifestyle."

He continued: "The classic Death in Paradise way of wrapping up the show is spun on its head a bit – not every episode is a murder – so more sheep rustling and stuff like that! It puts an English Riviera spin on the show people know and love. Who needs the Caribbean?"

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One in 2023. Classic episodes of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

