From 1800s London on the eve of the Great Exhibition to a contemporary Sussex hamlet concealing a terrible secret, each show has its own unique setting and themes, but all three boast engrossing stories with superb ensemble casts, featuring the likes of Samantha Morton, Colin Morgan, and Esmé Creed-Miles.

The even better news? Sign up to Paramount+ now and you can enjoy a 7-day free trial to stream these and many more great shows.

The Killing Kind

The Killing Kind Paramount Plus

Stream now

Based on the novel of the same name by Sunday Times bestselling author Jane Casey, this six-part series follows Ingrid Lewis (Emma Appleton), a barrister who sees her life and career implode after she gets too close to a dangerous client, John Webster (Colin Morgan).

Ingrid sees her world turned upside down a second time when John unexpectedly reappears in her life. Following a near-miss that sees a colleague run down on a busy London road, Ingrid becomes convinced she was the intended victim, with John insisting she's in terrible danger and only he can save her.

More like this

Can John really be trusted? Is he Ingrid's saviour, or a would-be killer?

With shades of classic psychological thrillers like Fatal Attraction, The Killing Kind presents viewers with a captivating and twist-packed plot, through the lens of a twisted romance – the end result is a highly engaging watch that practically begs you to bingewatch, bolstered by two strong lead performances from Appleton and Morgan.

The Burning Girls

The Burning Girls Paramount+

Stream 19th October

The next UK original to be released on Paramount+ is again based on a hit novel, with Marcella creator Hans Rosenfeldt adapting CJ Tudor's book The Burning Girls as a six-part series.

When Reverend Jack Brooks (played by BAFTA-winning Samantha Morton) and her daughter Flo (Ruby Stokes) arrive in the small village of Chapel Croft, they are looking for a fresh start – what they find is a community rife with secrets, with two teenage girls having disappeared from Chapel Croft without a trace 30 years prior...

The ensemble cast also features Rupert Graves (Sherlock) as Simon Harper, David Dawson (The Last Kingdom) as Aaron Marsh, BAFTA nominee Jane Lapotaire (The Crown) as Joan Hartman, and Conrad Khan (Peaky Blinders) as Lucas Wrigley, a mysterious teen who befriends Flo.

The Burning Girls promises to blend a compelling small-town mystery plot with horror trappings, as Jack and Flo delve deeper into Chapel Croft's history and become increasingly entangled in the village's disturbing traditions and ancient conspiracies.

The Doll Factory

The Doll Factory Paramount+

Coming soon

This historic thriller looks set to deliver thought-provoking drama in an evocative period setting, delving into themes of class and gender as well as offering up stirring gothic thrills.

Set in 19th century London, The Doll Factory is a tale of art and dark obsession, exploring the shocking consequences when three worlds unexpectedly collide...

Esmé Creed-Miles plays Iris, who paints dolls for a living but has dreams of becoming an artist. Éanna Hardwicke is Silas, a taxidermist seeking an item unusual enough to secure him fame and fortune. George Webster rounds off the central trio as Louis, a painter and member of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood who is looking for inspiration.

When Iris meets Silas and Louis, she's given the opportunity to escape a life of drudgery... but at what cost?

The series once again has as its source material a Sunday Times bestselling novel, The Doll Factory by Elizabeth Macneal – also featuring the likes of Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin) and Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) in the cast.

Sign up to Paramount+ for £6.99 a month – join now and get 7 days free.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.