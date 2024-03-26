Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Rose laid out the similarities between the two series, saying: "It’s just the writing. Steven Knight, the writer, he has a really incredible sort of voice, I think, and he's able to create really grounded, naturalistic characters who all speak in poetry, and all have a heightened sense of reality within this really gritty, very earthly world.

"His language is sort of otherworldly. And the way Peaky uses contemporary popular music to contrast with the era, our show kind of has the opposite, because it's using music of the time, of the era, to make you feel even more immersed in that world."

This Town. BBC

Like Peaky Blinders, This Town is set in Birmingham and the Midlands and encompasses thriller aspects - but, unlike that show, it takes place in the 1980s, charting the lives of a family and those surrounding them during the era of ska and 2 tone music.

More like this

Read more:

Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Knight explained the ways in which this era of music is central to the show, saying: "If you’re doing period television, then ask what was actually happening then.

"I remember, in Birmingham, you’d go into a pub and be looking around for a plastic bag that might have been left; it was all a bit edgy.

"My sister was there on the night of the Birmingham pub bombings [in 1974]. There were no mobile phones then, and we were all sitting at home wondering if she was caught up in it. It was just part of life.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Equally, you’d go into a pub and the collecting tin [for the IRA] would go round and the Irish music was there. That’s the other thing - the music is so central to that struggle."

This Town will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 31st March, while the first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.