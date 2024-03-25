Knight said of the show when it first went into production: "This is a project very close to my heart. It’s about an era I lived through and know well, and it involves characters who I feel I grew up with.

"It’s a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry, but I hope people from all over the world will relate to it."

But when is the series set to be released, who else is in the cast and what is it about? Read on for everything you need to know about This Town.

When will This Town be released?

This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights, Kudos

This Town will be released on Sunday 31st March, with all episodes becoming instantly available to stream on BBC iPlayer at 6am.

Meanwhile, the first episode will then air on BBC One at 9pm that night, while the second episode will air at 9pm the next day, Monday 1st April.

Subsequent episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights at 9pm, until the final episode on 28th April.

What is This Town about?

Levi Brown as Dante Williams in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

The official synopsis for This Town says: "Set in a world of family ties, teenage kicks and the exhilarating music of a generation, This Town tells the story of a band’s formation against a backdrop of violence, capturing how creative genius can emerge from a time of madness.

"Both a high octane thriller and a family saga, This Town opens in 1981 at a moment of huge social tensions and unrest.

"Against this backdrop, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths in life, and each in need of the second chance that music offers."

This Town cast - Levi Brown and Michelle Dockery star

Estella played by Michelle Dockery and Deuce Williams played by Nicholas Pinnock in This Town. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

This Town features a cast led by four up-and-coming actors - Levi Brown (Payback), Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders), Ben Rose (Line of Duty) and Eve Austin (You).

They are joined by established stars including Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Pinnock (Django) and David Dawson (The Last Kingdom), as well as other newcomers and recognisable names.

Here's a full list of the cast for This Town:

Levi Brown as Dante Williams

Jordan Bolger as Gregory Williams

Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn

Eve Austin as Jeannie

Michelle Dockery as Estella

Nicholas Pinnock as Deuce Williams

David Dawson as Robbie Carmen

Freya Parks as Fiona

Shyvonne Ahmmad as Matty

Geraldine James as Marie

Peter McDonald as Eamonn Quinn

John Heffernan as Commander Bentley

Stefan Asante-Boateng as Wire

Séainín Brennan as Mrs Porter

George Somner as Tyro

Brendan Gibson as TBC

This Town trailer

You can watch the full trailer for This Town right here now.

This Town will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 31st March, while the first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm.

