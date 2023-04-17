For almost a decade, Dreymon has played Uhtred of Bebbanburg in Netflix 's adaptation of Cornwell's The Saxon Stories, but that tenure is coming to an end with feature-length special Seven Kings Must Die .

The Last Kingdom star Alexander Dreymon has offered one piece of advice to the cast of The Winter King , a brand new Bernard Cornwell adaptation on its way to ITVX .

Fans are hoping that The Winter King, coming to ITVX next year, will be able to fill the Uhtred-shaped void in their lives, with its gritty and semi-factual take on the Arthurian legend.

Dreymon told RadioTimes.com his advice for the cast of the major new project, which includes Agents of SHIELD and The Control Room star Iain De Caestecker in the role of King Arthur.

"I would say, if there's any chance for him to meet with and hang out with Bernard Cornwell, I would jump on that chance," said Dreymon.

"First of all, he's such a wonderful man and great fun to hang out with, but he's [also] such a wealth of resources. And to build your character, it is such a luxury to have him in your corner."

The two creatives have struck up a strong bond during their time on The Last Kingdom, with Cornwell actually dedicating the final Saxon Stories novel to Dreymon and the broader team behind the adaptation.

In reaction to the gesture, Dreymon said (in an earlier interview with RadioTimes.com): "I remember after shooting the first season, the only moment that I truly got nervous was when Bernard watched the first episode.

"I was standing in the back of the room and I was literally shaking with anxiety. And then you came up to me and you were very complimentary and that meant the world," he told the author. "I'm so grateful; that's all I want to say."

The Winter King is based on The Warlord Chronicles, a trilogy of novels written by Cornwell in the 1990s, with Eddie Marsan (The Power), Daniel Ings (The Gold) and Ken Nwosu (Hollington Drive) also among the cast.

