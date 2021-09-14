Hollington Drive: release date rumours, cast and latest news on ITV drama

ITV are set to debut brand new thriller Hollington Drive this autumn, which comes from the writer of Channel 5’s Blood and stars Line of Duty‘s Anna Maxwell Martin.

Sophie Petzal’s four-part series follows sisters Theresa (Martin) and Helen (Stirling), who fear that their children may have played a role in the disappearance of another from the neighbourhood.

It’s a premise that some viewers may feel they’ve seen before, but Martin assured that this is far from a “cookie cutter” drama while speaking at a virtual press event marking the launch of the show.

“I think it’s important to understand that in Sophie’s writing, and what Carolina [Giammetta] brings to it in terms of her directing, that it is much more nuanced than that,” she said.

Martin continued: “[It’s] really exciting to be part of a project like that, not just from a sort of cookie cutter, ‘Oh God, another child goes missing’ drama, which this is not.”

Read on for more details on ITV’s Hollington Drive, including cast, plot and more.

When is Hollington Drive release date on ITV?

ITV are yet to announce a release date for Hollington Drive, but the show is part of its autumn line-up so we can expect to hear details on that very soon indeed.

We’ll keep this page updated with details as they come in.

Hollington Drive cast

ITV

The cast of Hollington Drive is led by Line of Duty and Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin and Detectorists’ Rachael Stirling, who play sisters living on the same picturesque suburban street.

Rhashan Stone (Finding Alice) and Peter McDonald (Dublin Murders) play their respective partners, while Fraser Holmes and Amelie Bea Smith play the kids who fall under suspicion of a terrible crime.

Ken Nwosu (Sticks and Stones) and Jodie McNee (Little Boy Blue) are among the supporting cast.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox

Hollington Drive plot

Hollington Drive opens on a warm summer evening, as Theresa and her husband host a barbecue in their beautifully maintained garden, with sister Helen and her family enjoying the sunshine.

All seems well, until Theresa’s 10-year-old son asks if he and his cousin Eva can play in a nearby park, stoking up some uncertainty in his mother about leaving the children unattended.

She is convinced to let them go but goes out searching for them when they don’t return home in time, ultimately finding them arguing on the edge of a woodland area.

Later that evening, Theresa receives word that another child in the neighbourhood has gone missing, causing her to become suspicious over whether her own son and niece could have had something to do with it.

Is there a Hollington Drive trailer?

ITV are yet to release a trailer for Hollington Drive, but we’ll be sure to update this page once they do.

Hollington Drive premieres on ITV this autumn.