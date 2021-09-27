Where is Hollington Drive filmed? Location guide for ITV thriller

ITV’s new drama transports viewers to a pleasant suburban neighbourhood that is shaken to its core by a shocking incident, which will prompt the residents to reconsider everything they thought they knew about each other.

Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling lead the cast of the new thriller, playing sisters Theresa and Helen, who fear their children could have been involved in the sudden disappearance of one of their peers.

At a launch event for the series, Hollington Drive writer Sophie Metzal revealed there was an exhaustive search for where the suspenseful drama would be filmed with many neighbourhoods considered.

Ultimately, the production settled on a location in Wales, with executive producer Jonathan Fisher claiming they knew it was the right spot the moment they saw it.

Where is ITV’s Hollington Drive filmed?

Hollington Drive was filmed at a housing estate in Cardiff called The Mill, with the shoot also stretching across to the nearby Sanatorium Park, a popular green space among local residents.

Jonathan Fisher, executive producer of Hollington Drive, told RadioTimes.com and other press that the location hunt was “extensive” and “very difficult”, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we started scouting for that location about six months prior to filming – and we looked at loads. We had a location scout on the road,” he explained.

“It was right in the height of the pandemic when it was just one man in his car going around taking photographs of possible cul-de-sacs. And we reviewed, I would say, over 100 possible cul-de-sacs, honestly, and it was one of those where we just knew when we saw it, we’d know that was the one and this was certainly the case here.”

Fisher added: “You can tell just from [the first 10 minutes] that alone that it’s such a fundamental part of that series and almost a character in itself. It was integral that we got it right and I think we did. We’re really happy with it.”

Wales has been used as a location for several other television dramas in recent years, including Sex Education, Hidden/Craith, Keeping Faith and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Hollington Drive premieres on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday 29th September.