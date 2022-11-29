With filming now underway, the cast has been revealed for the series, with The Control Room and Agents of SHIELD 's Iain De Caestecker leading the show as a young Arthur, who at the start of the run has been exiled as the bastard son of King Uther.

Filming has officially begun on ITVX 's brand-new Arthurian series The Winter King, which comes from Doctor Who producers Bad Wolf and is based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles.

Alongside De Caestecker, the series will also star SAS Rogue Heroes' Stuart Campbell as Derfel, who transforms from left-for-dead orphan to the truest of all warlords, and I May Destroy You's Ellie James as Nimue, a priestess saved by Merlin because she can see the gods.

Meanwhile, Eddie Marsan, known for The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe amongst many other series and films, will play Uther, High King of all Dumnonia, and I Hate Suzie's Nathaniel Martello-White will play Merlin, who is described as being "powerful" and "a politician" in the series.

The cast is rounded out by Daniel Ings (The Crown) as Owain, one of Arthur’s closest childhood friends, Valene Kane (Gangs of London) as Arthur's half-sister Morgan and Simon Merrells (Good Omens) as Gundleus, King of rival kingdom Siluria.

The Warlord Chronicle books, which tell a revisionist take on the Arthurian legends, were first released between 1995 and 1997 and will be adapted for the screen by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore. Meanwhile Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials) will be the lead director for the series.

It was announced last year that production company Bad Wolf would assume creative control over Doctor Who once Russell T Davies returned as showrunner, with episodes in the new era set to air from 2023, starring David Tennant and then Ncuti Gatwa.

