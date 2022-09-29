Billie Piper is back in new look at I Hate Suzie Too

The three-parter is set to land on Sky and NOW in December, and has been described as "an anti-Christmas Christmas special".

Sky has released a brand new image (above) of Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too, the title of I Hate Suzie's second season which, like the first, is penned by Lucy Prebble.

Piper is back as child star turned actress Suzie Pickles who, after the unravelling of her personal and professional life in season 1, has gone through a bit of a rebrand.

With a new agent, a new PR and a new job as a contestant on reality TV show Dance Crazee – which appears to be loosely based on the likes of The Masked Dancer – Suzie hopes to regain the love of the British public, and fund a stable life for her son Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws).

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too SEAC

But Sky has teased that, despite her best efforts, her personal life is still spiralling out of control, as she's engaged in a battle with her ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings), and estranged from her best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad).

As well as the returning cast, I Hate Suzie Too will feature some new faces, including It's A Sin star Omari Douglas, Joker's Douglas Hodge, The Inbetweeners' star Blake Harrison, Bad Education's Layton Williams and Yaz Zadeh (I May Destroy You).

