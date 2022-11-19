The official Doctor Who social channels today released a video with Gatwa and Gibson discussing the sci-fi series, including Millie's memories of watching it and how she got the role.

It was only yesterday that Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who companion was first unveiled , with Millie Gibson set to play new character Ruby Sunday, but we've now got our first glimpse of what they will be like on screen together.

In their chat, Gatwa said that as soon as Millie left the room after her audition, he told returning showrunner Russell T Davies: "Russell - that is the companion. The companion."

Gatwa then said that Gibson is going to be "magic" in her role, before Gibson revealed where she was when she found out she had got the role - she had just had a spray tan. You can watch the full video right here now.

Gibson's role in the series was revealed last night (Friday 18th November 2022) as part of the Children in Need live appeal night, with Gibson brought out on stage and emphasising her excitement to join the show, as well as revealing her character's name for the first time.

It's not yet known exactly when Gibson will debut in the series, given that we've only just been introduced to David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor, whose arc is set to play out across three specials next year. He will then make way for Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor at some point next year, after which point Gibson is expected to board the Tardis.

Speaking about her casting in the role in a statement yesterday, Gibson said: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

