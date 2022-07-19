The characters went through a lot in this first season, with Iain De Caestecker's Gabe getting roped into a thrilling and oftentimes nerve-racking series of events.

The Control Room is now available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer and after all the shocks, twists and turns leading up to the ending, questions of course turn to whether the show will be back for more.

Now, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the show's creator Nick Leather has explained whether he sees the series returning for season 2, and talks about how he was focussed on creating this "standalone story".

Read on for everything you need to know about whether there will be a second season of The Control Room.

**WARNING: Contains full spoilers for all three episodes of The Control Room**

How does The Control Room end?

Gabe (Iain De Caestecker) in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Anne Binckebanck, BBC

The Control Room ends with Anthony, Sam and the man who spearheaded the theft of data from the control room all being arrested by armed police, following a chase through the Christmas tree farm.

Sam says an emotional goodbye to Gabe and with that it seems that his troubles may be over, at least in the immediate term.

Gabe then makes his way out of the Christmas tree farm and heads to his dad's house, where the pair, who have been emotionally distant, share a knowing, silent hug.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Leather said that the series is in fact "a love story", but it's not the one viewers may think it is.

He said: "I think when you get to the end, the love story is Gabe and his dad."

You can read more about the ending of the series, with Leather talking exclusively about how the series came together, in our ending explainer.

Will there be a season 2 of The Control Room?

Taj Atwal as Leigh and Iain De Caestecker as Gabe in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Anne Binckebanck, BBC

Asked whether the season is a conclusive, one-and-done story, Leather suggested that, for him, it was.

He said: "I burn all my characters really, I thought I don't need to keep anyone around. I love the world of it and I guess there is the type of storytelling that fits in that world, so I like that. But for me, I was just focused on that standalone story."

Leather had previously said in a Q&A with RadioTimes.com and other press that Gabe "doesn't want to be in a thriller", and in his exclusive interview acknowledged that could make it difficult to set up another season.

He said: "I think next time he’d make a different decision, he’d go 'well, I don't trust anyone around me'."

So it doesn't sound like we will be getting any more of The Control Room, but if anything changes then watch this space for updates.

