The series follows Gabe as one day he receives a call from a distressed woman which threatens to turn his life upside down.

The Control Room , a brand-new thriller series from the producers of Dracula and Sherlock , starts on BBC One this week, and it stars Iain De Caestecker as Gabe, an emergency call handler.

The series also stars Joanna Vanderham, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman, but who else is in the cast and what have they appeared in before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Control Room on BBC One.

Iain De Caestecker plays Gabe

Iain De Caestecker as Gabe in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Anne Binckebanck, BBC

Who is Gabe? Gabe is an emergency call handler whose life is turned upside down when he receives a call from a distressed woman who appears to know him.

Where have I seen Iain De Caestecker before? De Caestecker is best known for his role as Leo Fitz in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, but has also recently appeared in shows including Roadkill and Us. He also played Adam Barlow on Coronation Street between 2001 to 2003, and his film roles have included Overlord, Shell and Lost River.

Joanna Vanderham plays Sam

Joanna Vanderham as Sam in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Jamie Simpson, BBC

Who is Sam? Sam is a figure who appears to know Gabe from his past who phones his control centre.

Where have I seen Joanna Vanderham before? Vanderham played Denise in The Paradise and has also appeared in Legends of Tomorrow, Warrior, Crime and Dancing on the Edge.

Sharon Rooney plays DI Breck

Sharon Rooney as DI Breck in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Anne Binckebanck, BBC

Who is DI Breck? DI Breck is a police officer who becomes entwined in Gabe's life after he receives the mysterious phone call.

Where have I seen Sharon Rooney before? Rooney is best known for playing Rae in My Mad Fat Diary, but has also appeared in Sherlock, The Teacher and McDonald & Dodds amongst other series. On the big screen, she has appeared in Dumbo and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Stuart Bowman plays Ian

Stuart Bowman as Ian in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Jamie Simpson, BBC

Who is Ian? Ian is Gabe's father.

Where have I seen Stuart Bowman before? Bowman has recently appeared in Grantchester, Alex Rider, Deadwater Fell and The Serpent, while he also played Hunter-Dunn in Bodyguard.

Taj Atwal plays Leigh

Taj Atwal as Leigh in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Anne Binckebanck, BBC

Who is Leigh? Leigh works as Gabe's supervisor in the control centre.

Where have I seen Taj Atwal before? Atwal has recently had roles in Hullraisers and The Syndicate, while she played PC Tatleen Sohota in Line of Duty season 5.

Daniel Portman plays Anthony

Daniel Portman as Anthony in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Anne Binckebanck, BBC

Who is Anthony? Anthony works with Gabe at the control centre.

Where have I seen Daniel Portman before? Best known for playing Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones, Portman has also starred in Vigil and 2019 film Robert the Bruce.

Conor McLeod plays Ross

Conor McLeod as Ross in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Anne Binckebanck, BBC

Who is Ross? Ross works with Gabe at the control centre.

Where have I seen Conor McLeod before? The Control Room is one of McLeod's first screen roles, but he has appeared in BBC Scotland series River City.

The Control Room airs BBC One on Sunday 17th July at 9pm, with the full series then available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

