The three-episode run will star Iain De Caestecker as an emergency call handler whose life is turned upside down when one of his calls comes from someone who seems to know him.

New BBC thriller The Control Room has dropped its first high-octane trailer and it's fair to say it's got us pumped up for the mini-series to start.

The series co-stars Joanna Vanderham, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman, but just when can you expect to watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Control Room on BBC One.

When will The Control Room be released?

Joanna Vanderham in The Control Room. Hartswood Films, Jamie Simpson, BBC

We don't yet have a confirmed release date for The Control Room but we know the thriller series, made up of three, hour-long episodes, will be coming to BBC One in July.

We'll keep this page updated as soon as we have further information or a confirmed air date.

What's The Control Room about?

Iain De Caestecker in The Control Room. BBC/YouTube

The Control Room tells the story of an emergency call handler named Gabe, who works for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow.

When Gabe receives a desperate call from a distressed woman, he at first gets to work trying to help as usual - then he realises that the woman appears to know him, and his world is turned upside down.

The pressure is on for Gabe to work out who she is and he makes a decision which threatens to have devastating consequences.

The Control Room cast - Iain De Caestecker stars

The Control Room BBC

The series stars Iain De Caestecker (Agents of SHIELD) as Gabe, while Joanna Vanderham (Dancing on the Edge) plays the mysterious Sam. The cast is rounded out by Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) and Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones) amongst others.

Here's a full list of the currently announced cast for The Control Room:

Iain De Caestecker as Gabe

Joanna Vanderham as Sam

Sharon Rooney as TBC

Daniel Portman as TBC

Taj Atwal as TBC

Stuart Bowman as TBC

The series comes from Hartswood Films (Sherlock, The Devil's Hour) and was written by Nick Leather (Murdered for Being Different, Mother's Day) and directed by Amy Neil (Call the Midwife, Trust Me).

The Control Room trailer

You can watch the gripping first trailer for The Control Room, which already looks like a nerve-racking thrill-ride, right here.

The Control Room will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1.