BBC drama The Control Room drops intense, thrilling first-look trailer

The three-part drama stars Iain De Caestecker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as Gabe, an emergency call handler who gets a shocking and disturbing call one day which threatens to turn his life upside-down.

Brand-new thriller The Control Room is coming to BBC One soon, and we've now got our first look at what promises to be an intense thrill-ride of a series.

In a newly released trailer, Gabe speaks to a woman who appears to reveal she's killed someone, before she seemingly recognises his voice, saying: "Gabo, is that you?"

Cue intense chase sequences, raised guns and emotional breakdowns. You can check out the full trailer here.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "The Control Room tells the story of Gabe (Iain De Caestecker), an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow.

"His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a distressed woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences..."

The series also stars Joanna Vanderham (Dancing on the Edge), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty) and Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard).

It comes from BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer Nick Leather (Mothers’ Day) and is produced by Hartswood Films which has previously produced Sherlock and Dracula, as well as upcoming series Inside Man and The Devil's Hour.

When the series was first announced, Iain De Caestecker said: "The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life.

"I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow."

The Control Room will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

