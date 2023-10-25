Simon Kinberg recently told RadioTimes.com that he has been "working on the script" for season 3 – and that it will be like "a hurricane".

With that in mind, read on for everything you need to know about a potential third season.

Will there be an Invasion season 3?

Nedra Marie Taylor and Shamier Anderson in Invasion. Apple TV+

While a third season of the sci-fi series is yet to officially be confirmed, as detailed above, Kinberg recently provided a very positive update.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, he said that he and the team "definitely envision more seasons" and that, while season 3 is yet to be given the green light, they’ve been "working on the script for season 3".

He also revealed that he's hoping for two more seasons of the show, explaining: "From the beginning, I envisioned it as a four season show, as an arc that starts from last season, which was a much slower burn character season, kind of day one of the invasion, and then season 2, it’s much more of the invasion, you’re really now in a war, it’s a much more active season with much more momentum to it, purposefully."

He continued: "And then that war would take some twists and turns and we could follow it through to the end for another couple of seasons."

Who could be in the cast of an Invasion season 3?

Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi and Golshifteh Farahani in Invasion. Apple TV+

The season 3 cast would likely include most of the major characters from the second season, barring any disasters of deaths, which includes returning cast members Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), Trevante (Shamier Anderson), Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna), and Caspar (Billy Barratt)

Other returning cast members who could appear in season 3 include Ikuro Murai (Togo Igawa), Daisuke Tsuji (Kaito Kawaguchi), Luke (Azhy Robertson), and Sarah (Tara Moayedi).

There are also a handful of season 2 newcomers, who could return for a potential third season, including Enver Gjokaj as Clark Evans, Nedra Marie Taylor as Rose Callaway, and Naian González Norvind as Maya Castillo.

Is there a trailer for Invasion season 3?

A third season of Invasion is yet to be given the green light, so fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a trailer.

