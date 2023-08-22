Invasion season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 out?
The sci-fi series is back for a second run on Apple TV+ almost two years after the first.
Almost two years after the first season ended on something of a cliffhanger, Apple TV+ sci-fi show Invasion is back for a second run.
The series explores the lives of ordinary people around the globe after an extra-terrestrial attack, and fans will no doubt be desperate to see how they adapt to the aliens' apparent resurrection at the end of the first season.
RadioTimes.com previously revealed a first look at the new run with an exclusive featurette that teased all-out war, and now there's not long to wait until the show returns.
The ten episodes comprising season two will not all arrive on the same day, as is often the case with streaming shows, but are instead being released in weekly instalments between now and October.
Read on to find out the precise release schedule.
Invasion season 2 episode 1: When will it be released on Apple TV+?
The season gets off to a start with its debut episode on Wednesday 23rd August 2023.
We don't have a specific synopsis for the opening episode, but an official description of the full season teases that it "picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans".
Invasion season 2 release schedule
Invasion season 2 is released in weekly instalments, with a new episode arriving on Apple TV+ every week until the season finale towards the end of October.
You can find the exact release dates for each episode below:
- Episode 1 - 23rd August 2023
- Episode 2 - 30th August 2023
- Episode 3 - 6th September 2023
- Episode 4 - 13th September 2023
- Episode 5 - 20th September 2023
- Episode 6 - 27th September 2023
- Episode 7 - 4th October 2023
- Episode 8 - 11th October 2023
- Episode 9 - 18th October 2023
- Episode 10 - 25th October 2023
