RadioTimes.com previously revealed a first look at the new run with an exclusive featurette that teased all-out war, and now there's not long to wait until the show returns.

The ten episodes comprising season two will not all arrive on the same day, as is often the case with streaming shows, but are instead being released in weekly instalments between now and October.

Read on to find out the precise release schedule.

Invasion season 2 episode 1: When will it be released on Apple TV+?

The season gets off to a start with its debut episode on Wednesday 23rd August 2023.

We don't have a specific synopsis for the opening episode, but an official description of the full season teases that it "picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans".

Invasion season 2 release schedule

Cache Vanderpuye, India Brown and Louis Toghill in Invasion. Apple TV+

Invasion season 2 is released in weekly instalments, with a new episode arriving on Apple TV+ every week until the season finale towards the end of October.

You can find the exact release dates for each episode below:

Episode 1 - 23rd August 2023

Episode 2 - 30th August 2023

Episode 3 - 6th September 2023

Episode 4 - 13th September 2023

Episode 5 - 20th September 2023

Episode 6 - 27th September 2023

Episode 7 - 4th October 2023

Episode 8 - 11th October 2023

Episode 9 - 18th October 2023

Episode 10 - 25th October 2023

