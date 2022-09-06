While that may have seemed like the end for the long-running series, it is now returning to ITV for one last hurrah with a 10th and final season, which sees Martin questioning his decision.

The last season of Doc Martin saw the grumpy medic hang up his stethoscope, quitting as Portwenn's GP after his career was scrutinised with regards to his blood phobia.

Martin Clunes is of course returning to the title role, alongside Caroline Catz and Eileen Atkins. This season is also set to feature guest stars including Fay Ripley, David Hayman, Ben Miller, Lesley Nicol, Hermione Norris, Kenneth Cranham and Rupert Graves popping up in each of the eight episodes.

But who else appears in the central cast with Clunes and who do they play? Read on for all you need to know about the cast of Doc Martin.

Martin Clunes plays Dr Martin Ellingham

ITV

Who is Dr Martin Ellingham? Martin is a former GP, known for his grumpy demeanour and fear of blood. At the end of the last season he quit his job following a investigation into his career by the General Medical Council, but now as he makes efforts to tackle his blood phobia he also wonders whether he made the right decision. He's married to former teacher Louisa, with whom he has a young son, James Henry, and a new daughter, Mary Elizabeth.

Where have I seen Martin Clunes before? Clunes, who has played the eponymous 'Doc' since 2004, has starred in both television and film, including the role of Richard Burbage in the Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love and the laddish Gary in all six series of Men Behaving Badly. More recently, he has appeared in series such as Manhunt, Vanity Fair and Warren.

Caroline Catz plays Louisa Ellingham

Who is Louisa Ellingham? Louisa is Martin's long-suffering wife and a former primary school teacher, who is now children's counsellor. She is now using the Doc's former surgery for her work. The couple have shared a tumultuous history, but their relationship is finally back on track.

Where have I seen Caroline Catz before? Catz has previously played detectives in DCI Banks and Murder in Suburbia, and portrayed a policewoman in The Vice and The Bill. She has recently appeared in The Canterville Ghost and McDonald & Dodds.

Eileen Atkins plays Aunt Ruth

Who is Aunt Ruth? Martin's aunt, a retired forensic psychiatrist, has a formidable reputation in the sleepy Cornish village of Portwenn.

Where have I seen Eileen Atkins before? You'll no doubt recognise prolific actress Dame Eileen Atkins from her BAFTA-winning performance in Cranford to Upstairs Downstairs, Psychoville and, most recently, her depiction of Queen Mary in The Crown and Madame Kozlova in Paddington 2.

Ian McNeice plays Bert Large

Who is Bert Large? In season 9, plumber-turned-restauranter Bert found himself struggling with his lack of influence over business dealings — and the cash register - since the family business was handed over to Al.

Where have I seen Ian McNeice before? You may recognise McNeice from Edge of Darkness and Rome, in addition to his role as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Doctor Who back in 2010 and his recent small roles in The Sandman and Foundation.

Joe Absolom plays Al Large

Who is Al Large? In season 9 Al was struggling to keep things afloat now that he's overseeing the family business, but at the end of the season he got married to Morwenna, in a wedding officiated by Joe Penhale.

Where have I see Joe Absolom before? Absolom previously appeared in The Bill and Casualty, and is perhaps best known for playing Matthew Rose in EastEnders. In more recent years he has also appeared in The Bay and Death in Paradise.

John Marquez plays PC Joe Penhale

Who is PC Joe Penhale? Scatter-brained policeman Joe recently officiated his friends Al and Morwenna's wedding, and is now back to trying to keep the peace and the streets clear.

Where have I seen John Marquez before? Marquez has appeared in series such as In the Club, in which he played Ray Wilson, as well as long-running shows including Death in Paradise and EastEnders. In 2019 he played Felix in Britannia.

Jessica Ransom plays Morwenna Newcross

Who is Morwenna Cross? Morwenna was Martin's loyal secretary before he quit his job, and is now working at the local estate agents. She's now married to Al Large after their wedding at the end of season 9.

Where have I seen Jessica Ransom before? Ransom is best known for her long-running part in much-loved children's series Horrible Histories, for which she won a BAFTA for her playing Mary, Queen of Scots.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Selina Cadell plays Mrs Tishell

Who is Mrs Tishell? Pharmacist Mrs Tishell has long carried a flame for Martin and has not been afraid to let it be known.

Where have I seen Selina Cadell before? The actress has appeared in (among other things) Love, Nina, Lab Rats, The Amazing Mrs Pritchard, and as a teacher in the 2008 teen movie Wild Child.

Doc Martin is available to stream on BritBox and season 10 arrives on Wednesday 7th September – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.