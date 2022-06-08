Filming took place in Cornwall last year, with a full season and Christmas special due to air sometime later in 2022.

Martin Clunes returns later this year for a tenth and final season of Doc Martin, the ITV comedy-drama about a grumpy surgeon living in a sleepy Cornish village.

At the start of the much-loved series back in 2004, the titular London GP (who has a rather inconvenient and debilitating fear of blood) was initially dismissed as an "arrogant t****r" upon his arrival in the fictional seaside village of Portwenn - but he's since won over the hearts and minds of the locals (and viewers).

Here's everything you need to know about Doc Martin season 10.

When will Doc Martin season 10 be on TV?

Doc Martin season 10 will likely begin airing in autumn 2022, followed by a Christmas special.

The season began shooting on location in Cornwall in 2021, according to a statement made by Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite.

Will this be the final Doc Martin season?

Yes, the 10th season will be the last ever Doc Martin instalment to grace our screens on ITV, following an announcement from Martin Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite (also Clunes' wife).

"We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have," they said.

"The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

"However, after 16 years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the 10th and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it."

In September 2020, Clunes confirmed that the next season would be the show's last during an appearance on Loose Women. During the interview, he explained that the long-running series was now at risk of repeating itself.

"All good things have to come to an end, and I'm sure there are lots of people who aren't fans of the show who think it's terribly repetitive anyway. But we're at huge pains not to repeat ourselves," he said.

"I just think we've sort of done everything. I mean, it would be so great to just sort of carry on, but I don't think we can keep it as good."

He added: "We've got such a lovely cast, and it's been 16 years. We all sort of bump into each other's children every two years and watch them growing up and flourishing, and just being down there [Cornwall] is heavenly."

Doc Martin cast and plot

The show follows the titular GP named Doc Martin, played by Martin Clunes since the first season in 2004. While his bedside manners remain non-existent, he's now established himself as a valued member of the fictional Portwenn community.

He's married to former teacher Louisa (played by Caroline Catz), with whom he has a young son, James, and a cheeky dog called Buddy.

The series also stars number of other regular cast members, including Dame Eileen Atkins (Aunt Ruth), Ian McNeice (Bert Large), John Marquez (PC Joe Penhale) and Jessica Ransom (Martin's receptionist Morwenna Newcross).

There have also been several high-profile guest stars during the past nine seasons, including Oscar-winner Sigourney Weaver, who has appeared in two episodes as US tourist Beth Traywick. Fingers crossed that ITV recruit some high-profile celebrities to cameo in this last season of the long-running and beloved show.

Doc Martin is available to stream on BritBox and series 10 will air next year. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

