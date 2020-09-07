The last episodes aim to film in spring 2021, for a premiere date on ITV later that year, with the broadcaster promising a "celebration" of the character who has enjoyed such remarkable popularity.

Doc Martin has been aired in a number of different countries, while international adaptations have been produced in Spain, France and Germany to name only a few.

Among the show's international fanbase is none other than iconic action star Sigourney Weaver, who has appeared in two episodes as US tourist Beth Traywick.

Martin Clunes and Philippa Braithwaite said in a statement: "We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

"The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time. However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it."

Having been a regular fixture on ITV since 2004, fans will be said to bid farewell to Doc Martin and his colourful cast of characters, which includes Caroline Catz as schoolteacher Louisa and Selina Cadell as pharmacist Sally Tishell.

Doc Martin is available to stream on BritBox and series 10 will air next year. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.