When is Doc Martin back on TV?

Doc Martin season nine has been confirmed for an eight-part return, starting on Wednesday 25th September at 9pm on ITV, and will continue weekly.

Filming for the series wrapped at the end of July earlier this year.

What is Doc Martin about?

The series follows a grouchy and deadpan former London surgeon, Dr Martin Ellingham, who develops a fear of blood and begins working as a GP in a sleepy Cornish fishing village where he used to holiday as a child.

"Doc" Martin's abruptness, coupled with his lack of any bedside manner, rub the villagers up the wrong way, but eventually his skills as a doctor and brilliance at diagnosing obscure illnesses earn him their grudging respect.

The series also charts Martin's on-off relationship with with local primary school teacher Louisa Glasson (played by Caroline Catz), who he eventually marries and with whom his character has a child.

Who stars in Doc Martin?

In addition to Men Behaving Badly star Martin Clunes as the eponymous GP, the series is set to see the return of regular cast members including Caroline Catz (Louisa), Dame Eileen Atkins (Aunt Ruth), Ian McNeice (Bert Large), John Marquez (PC Joe Penhale) and Jessica Ransom (Martin's receptionist Morwenna Newcross) are all returning for the new series.

We may also see some exciting new guest stars — last season saw the return of Hollywood actress and Oscar-winner Sigourney Weaver as Beth, an American tourist.

Is there a trailer for Doc Martin?

Not yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any new developments.