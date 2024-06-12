A thrilling adventure ensues as Paddington and the Brown family are plunged into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up the mountains of Peru.

The new trailer teases Paddington's quest to find his aunt as he's joined by two new stars: Olivia Colman as a guitar-strumming nun, and Antonio Banderas as a seemingly charming adventurer.

“Aunt Lucy found me when I was a cub – now I have to find her," Paddington declares, before chaos ensues.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Paddington 3 sees This Is Going to Hurt’s Ben Whishaw reprise his voice role as Paddington, while Hugh Bonneville is back as Mr Brown, Julie Walters returns as Mrs Bird and Jim Broadbent reprises his role as antiques shop owner Mr Gruber.

Sally Hawkins will not be reprising her role as Mrs Brown – with Emily Mortimer taking over the part.

Meanwhile, Dougal Wilson takes over directorial duties from Paul King.

Speaking previously about the film, first-time feature director Wilson said: "It's been a joy and an honour to shoot Paddington in Peru with such a wonderful and talented cast and crew.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been blessed with such a lovely group of people, many of whom have returned to the world of this beloved bear.

"We are also delighted to have welcomed Emily, Olivia, Antonio and Carla [Tous] to the Paddington family."

Paddington in Peru will be released on Friday 8th November 2024.

