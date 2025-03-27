The new films once again comes from writer Julian Fellowes, and sees plenty of stars from the franchise's past returning, including Michelle Dockery – who is seen in the film's first poster.

The poster, which has been released on Downton Abbey's official social media pages, sees Dockery back as Lady Mary, wearing a red dress and walking down an opulent corridor.

Returning alongside Dockery for the new film are Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Lesley Nicol.

Meanwhile, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Dominic West will also be back, and they will joined by new additions including Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Giamatti has actually appeared in Downton Abbey before, just not one of the films – he appeared in one episode of the series, in which he played Harold Levinson.

Dockery recently told Collider of reuniting with him: "Working with Paul [Giamatti] again was wonderful. He’s so much fun. And because he was already part of the family, it was lovely to have him back on set, so I’m really excited to see the final film."

Meanwhile, Giamatti himself recently told Entertainment Weekly: "I do something quite important in this [movie]. I was like, wow, this is random, I have a lot to do with the end of this whole series.

"I do something of real significance – good or bad, I'm not going to say! But, I do something that makes a big difference to how everything ends."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

