Downton Abbey 3 confirms emotional title in first poster
Get ready for a grand finale.
The third Downton Abbey film is on its way to cinemas this year, and while it has previously been billed as the last outing for the franchise, we now have a greater sense of finality than ever before, due to the unveiling of the movie's official title.
The film, which will be released on 12th September this year will be called Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – meaning it seems unlikely we'll be seeing any more surprise revivals in future.
The new films once again comes from writer Julian Fellowes, and sees plenty of stars from the franchise's past returning, including Michelle Dockery – who is seen in the film's first poster.
The poster, which has been released on Downton Abbey's official social media pages, sees Dockery back as Lady Mary, wearing a red dress and walking down an opulent corridor.
Returning alongside Dockery for the new film are Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Lesley Nicol.
Read more:
- Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville calls third and "final" movie "lasting tribute" to Maggie Smith
- Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville teases "new elements" – and says 3rd movie is "best yet"
Meanwhile, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Dominic West will also be back, and they will joined by new additions including Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.
Giamatti has actually appeared in Downton Abbey before, just not one of the films – he appeared in one episode of the series, in which he played Harold Levinson.
Dockery recently told Collider of reuniting with him: "Working with Paul [Giamatti] again was wonderful. He’s so much fun. And because he was already part of the family, it was lovely to have him back on set, so I’m really excited to see the final film."
Meanwhile, Giamatti himself recently told Entertainment Weekly: "I do something quite important in this [movie]. I was like, wow, this is random, I have a lot to do with the end of this whole series.
"I do something of real significance – good or bad, I'm not going to say! But, I do something that makes a big difference to how everything ends."
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.