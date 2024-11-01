He went on: "It’s very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life. She’ll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her."

Of course, Smith starred in Downton Abbey as Robert Crawley's (Bonneville) mother Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham throughout the acclaimed series and both films.

Smith sadly passed away this September aged 89 and, upon the news of her death, Bonneville said in a statement: "Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent.

"She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."

As for exactly how the new Downton Abbey film will pay homage to the acting icon, we'll just have to wait and see.

As well as Downton, Smith was of course known for her starring roles in the Harry Potter film series, Sister Act, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Gosford Park.

At the time of her death, her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said in a statement: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support, and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Aside from a welcome tribute to Smith, we do know that the new Downton Abbey film has been written and directed by Julian Fellowes and Simon Curtis respectively, with many of the beloved cast returning for the third movie.

That means that as well as Bonneville, the returning cast also includes Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Dominic West.

Previously, Bonneville revealed a little more about the film, telling Yahoo UK that it feels like a "lovely coming together of people", teasing "thrills and spills" to come.

"For my character, I think the usual [can be expected], which is that he's a sort of dinosaur trying to be led into the future reluctantly, and then eventually he stumbles forward a bit," he said.

The new film is set for release in September 2025 so here's to waiting patiently!

All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

