"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support, and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Smith was born in 1934 in Ilford and left school aged 16 to study acting at the Oxford Playhouse.

She went on to have a wide ranging and illustrious career on both stage and screen, appearing in films such as Sister Act, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Gosford Park.

She kept acting on stage throughout her life, most recently in 2019’s A German Life at London’s Bridge Theatre.

Smith gained international recognition for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, appearing in seven of the eight films and becoming a firm favourite among fans.

Her role in Downton Abbey was similarly acclaimed, with her Dowager Countess appearing throughout the series, as well as in both films.

Smith married actor Robert Stephens in 1967 and the couple had two sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, both of whom are also actors.

They divorced in 1975 and Smith married playwright Beverley Cross. Cross died in 1998.

Smith had five grandchildren.

She was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 1990 and was nominated for six Oscars, winning two. These were for Best Actress in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969 and for Best Supporting Actress in 1978 for California Suite.