Chalamet revealed the news when speaking on the French talk show Quotidien, explaining that he took the bike rather than a car to the premiere at the BFI Southbank because there was a traffic jam nearby.

He argued that choosing the bike was "ecological", adding of the fine: "It was horrible, because it was actually kind of an advert for them."

Timothée Chalamet at the UK Premiere of A Complete Unknown. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited

It is currently unclear where the fine came from. Lime’s penalty structure runs from £2 to £20, with no penalties for first-time offences.

Representatives for Lambeth council, who are responsible for the area, told the Guardian that they did not issue a fine to Chalamet.

A Complete Unknown, in which Chalamet plays Bob Dylan, has received strong reviews and great deal of awards buzz. The film was nominated for three awards at this year's Golden Globes, four Screen Actor's Guild Awards and six BAFTAs.

While it didn't win in any of its Golden Globes categories, the other two awards are still pending.

On playing Dylan, Chalamet told Radio Times magazine: "I just immersed myself into the subject matter. In the early '60s, video material of him is super sparing. So, I went to his birthplace in Duluth [Minnesota], and Hibbing, which is where he grew up.

"I went to Minneapolis, where he went to college briefly. And I spent all that time learning how to play the guitar and harmonica. I had five and a half years to turn over every stone. It became my day and night."

A Complete Unknown will be available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday 17th January 2025.

