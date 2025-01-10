Like Mr Bates, the new film focuses on a working-class hero determined to stand up for ordinary people in the face of a great injustice – in this case, the pernicious behaviour of pay-day lenders targeting vulnerable and desperate people.

Fishwick's work in real life has already brought about some change, and he recently told RadioTimes.com that he was determined to keep going after loan sharks, explaining: "I'm going to see if I can get as many as I can shut down."

And according to star Kinnear, he can see one or two parallels between Fishwick and Bates.

“Dave and from what I see of Alan, they are as socially or fairness minded as they are bloody minded," he explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"Dave is not somebody that ever hears the word no, let alone accepts it, and it feels like Alan Bates was similar in his determination, in his doggedness not to be swamped or to be silent.

"And I think people when it's for the common good and when it's clearly sticking up for the little man who is in danger of being swamped by big industry or big commerce, or whatever it is, the system, you need someone who is relentless.”

Meanwhile Jo Hartley, who plays Dave's wife Nicky in the film, also revealed that she hopes the film "shines a light" on the issue of payday lenders and "brings a lot of awareness" to what has been going on,

"Hopefully it would stop the people from using those kinds of institutions and entities or whatever they are," she said.

"I was watching quite a lot of stuff on YouTube. And you know, if people are really struggling to get money alone, they're going to try and do what they can, and then they get caught up in the system where they can't even pay back. It's a really nasty system. So hopefully the film will highlight it."

Bank of Dave 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

