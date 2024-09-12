Since the series drew to a close, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the government would quash the wrongful convictions and introduce a new legislation to do so.

However, Toby Jones, who portrayed Alan Bates in the ITV drama, exclusively told RadioTimes.com that it is "hard to be totally satisfied with the impact until change happens".

Toby Jones. Joe Maher/Getty Images for the NTAs

He continued: "Alan keeps everyone on the straight and narrow about that.

"About the fact that nothing has changed for a lot of people and it needs to happen and we're yet to hear from the government...

"You heard the boos, they're waiting for action. The audience are right behind it, they just want to see action. Like all of us."

Jo Hamilton, whose story is told in Mr Bates vs The Post Office, issued a plea at last night's National Television Awards, as they accepted the Impact Award for the drama's real-world influence.

In her speech, Hamilton told the audience "nothing has changed".

"Almost all of these people behind me haven't been paid yet, and out of the group of 555. More than 300 haven't been paid yet, including Sir Alan Bates. He has a plan. So when he comes back to the nation for help, please be there to support him," she said.

Jo Hamilton and the cast and crew of Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Lia Toby/Getty Images for the NTAs

In response, a Department of Business and Trade spokesman said: "We recognise the immeasurable suffering postmasters have endured and that they have waited too long to receive redress.

"That's why we are working tirelessly across government to bring them some relief with full, fair and swift redress."

Toby Jones took home the award in the Drama Performance category for his portrayal of Alan Bates, as well as the series picking up the award for New Drama, too.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is available to watch on ITVX.

