The drama notably led to a renewed media interest in the scandal and a widespread outcry for justice, with the then-prime minister Rishi Sunak announcing that the government would quash the wrongful convictions, and introducing legislation to do so.

However, as part of her speech Hamilton said: "What I want you to know is that I went to Westminster a couple of weeks back and saw the new minister. And trust me, nothing has changed."

Hamilton continued: "Almost all of these people behind me haven’t been paid yet and out of the group of 555, more than 300 haven't been paid yet, including Sir Alan Bates.

"He has a plan. So when he comes back to the nation for help, please be there to support him."

Toby Jones, who played Alan Bates in the drama, also took home an award on the night, winning the Drama Performance title for his work in the series, while the show picked up the award for New Drama too.

A documentary, titled Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact, aired just days ago on Monday 10th September, looking at the effect the series had after it first aired.

Hamilton was among those featured in the documentary, along with Bates, Jess Uppal and Noel Thomas, as well as other subpostmasters who were also affected and have come forward in the wake of the drama's success.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is available to watch on ITVX.

