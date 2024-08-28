Titled Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact, the documentary is set to examine the effects the hugely impactful series had on the subpostmasters it was based on, including Alan Bates (played by Toby Jones in the series) himself.

Alan Bates and Toby Jones ITV/ITV Studios

Mr Bates vs The Post Office explored the British Post Office scandal, which saw hundreds of subpostmasters falsely accused of theft, fraud and false accounting following an IT malfunction.

ITV's series dramatised their quest for justice, with the documentary set to update viewers on their ongoing fight for fair compensation.

More like this

As well as Alan Bates himself, the documentary will also feature key figures including Jo Hamilton, Jess Uppal and Noel Thomas. Their names will be familiar to viewers, who saw their stories depicted ITV's factual drama.

Other subpostmasters who were also affected have come forward in the wake of the drama's success to share their stories.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is available to watch on ITVX. Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The Impact will air on ITV on Monday 9th September at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.