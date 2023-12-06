He said: "I was approached earlier this year by Patrick Spence, the executive producer… He and James [Strong, director] and Gwyneth [Hughes, writer] talked me through the issues that it addresses, which I am ashamed to say I had a scant knowledge of.

"Gwyneth had hewn a drama out of the most extraordinary amount of research. I wanted to do it because it’s an urgent piece of drama; so much TV today is preoccupied with our recent history, rather than what is the actuality."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jones continued: "In amongst all of the news that we hear daily, it felt like this particular scandal had been hiding in plain sight. I was aware that on occasion, I would hear 'postmasters' mentioned, and truly there is no other explanation for it, to my shame – I hadn’t understood the full severity of the story.

"I can only assume that it’s partly because when you hear 'Post Office', you take for granted what this institution does."

Read more:

Bates is a real-life person and is a former subpostmaster who successfully took the Post Office to the High Court after hundreds of his Post Office colleagues had been wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system.

Jones added of the role: "It is shocking, just how appalling this scandal is. When people watch the drama, if we have done our job, it will make them see a senselessness and vindictiveness to this scandal that makes you wonder how on earth it isn’t being spoken about more."

More like this

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is written by screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes – whose previous work includes Tom Jones, Honour and Vanity Fair – and is helmed by Broadchurch director James Strong.

The four-part series promises to tell "the story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history", and is led by Jones but has a cast full of familiar faces that includes Ian Hart (The Responder), Lia Williams (The Capture) and Will Mellor (Coronation Street).

The line-up also includes Clare Calbraith (Grace), Shaun Dooley (It’s a Sin), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey), Adam James (Vigil) and Katherine Kelly (Gentleman Jack).

Mr Bates vs The Post Office will air on ITV1 and ITVX. For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.