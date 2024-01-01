Portraying the real-life individuals in the series is a cast full of British screen favourites, led by Toby Jones as the eponymous Mr Alan Bates.

Read more:

Read on to find out who else stars alongside him.

Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast

Toby Jones as Alan Bates

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Suzanne Sercombe

Monica Dolan as Jo Hamilton

Will Mellor as Lee Castleton

Amy Nuttall as Lisa Castleton

Krupa Pattani as Saman Kaur

Amit Shah as Jasgun Singh

Ifan Huw Dafydd as Noel Thomas

Shaun Dooley as Michael Rudkin

Lesley Nicol as Pam Stubbs

Lia Williams as Paula Vennells

Katherine Kelly as Angela Van den Bogerd

Ian Hart as Bob Rutherford

Isobel Middleton as Kay Linnell

Alex Jennings as James Arbuthnot

John Hollingworth as James Hartley

Adam James as Patrick Green QC

Colin Tierney as Martin Griffiths

Clare Calbraith as Gina Griffiths

Pip Torrens as Mr Justice Fraser

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on...

Toby Jones as Alan Bates

Toby Jones plays Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs the Post Office. ITV Studios

Who is Alan Bates? A subpostmaster from Wales who is wrongly accused of fraud. Following his exit from the profession, he becomes an activist, campaigning tirelessly to achieve justice for all of his colleagues who had been wronged by the Post Office.

Where have I seen Toby Jones before? You might have watched him in Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Captain America, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, BBC comedy Detectorists, ITV true crime drama The Long Shadow, Frost/Nixon and The Girl, among many, many others.

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Suzanne Sercombe

Julie Hesmondhalgh in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV

Who is Suzanne Sercombe? She's married to Alan and joins him in his campaign for justice.

Where have I seen Julie Hesmondhalgh before? Most people will know her for playing Hayley Cropper on Coronation Street from 1998 to 2014. You might also have watched Hesmondhalgh in BBC drama The Pact and ITV series Broadchurch.

Monica Dolan as Jo Hamilton

Monica Dolan as Jo Hamilton in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV Studios/ITV

Who is Jo Hamilton? A subpostmistress from South Warnborough, Hampshire, who is wrongly accused of theft and taken to court by her employer.

Where have I seen Monica Dolan before? Her extensive CV includes Alan Partridge, Black Mirror, ITV true crime dramas The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and Appropriate Adult and BBC drama A Very English Scandal.

Will Mellor as Lee Castleton

Will Mellor as Lee Castleton. ITV

Who is Lee Castleton? A subpostmaster from Bridlington, Yorkshire, who is taken to court by the Post Office for missing funds.

Where have I seen Will Mellor before? He's best known for roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Hollyoaks, Casualty, Channel 4 comedy-drama No Offence and Coronation Street.

Amy Nuttall as Lisa Castleton

Amy Nuttall as Lisa Castleton. ITV

Who is Lisa Castleton? Lee's wife. They have two children together.

Where have I seen Amy Nuttall before? She's best known for Emmerdale, playing Chloe Atkinson in the ITV soap from 2000 until 2005. She's also appeared in Downton Abbey as housemaid Ethel Parks.

Krupa Pattani as Saman Kaur

Krupa Pattani as Saman Kaur. ITV

Who is Saman Kaur? A subpostmistress from the midlands who is also accused of stealing from her employer, which causes her mental health to collapse.

Where have I seen Krupa Pattani before? You might know her from Hollyoaks – she portrayed Farrah Maalik for almost two years between June 2017 and May 2019. She also appeared in the BBC sitcom Citizen Khan.

Amit Shah as Jasgun Singh

Amit Shah as Jasgun Singh ITV

Who is Jasgun Singh? Saman Kaur's husband, who joins the campaign for justice with his wife.

Where have I seen Amit Shah before? Many viewers will recognise him from the final season of Sally Wainwright's Happy Valley, in which he played pharmacist Faisal Bhatti.

Ifan Huw Dafydd as Noel Thomas

Ifan Huw Dafydd as Noel Thomas. ITV

Who is Noel Thomas? A subpostmaster who is sent to prison for a crime he didn't commit.

Where have I seen Ifan Huw Dafydd before? His credits include Gavin & Stacey, BBC comedy The Indian Doctor, Welsh drama Alys and Holby City.

Shaun Dooley as Michael Rudkin

Shaun Dooley as Michael Rudkin. ITV

Who is Michael Rudkin? He ran a post office in Leicestershire with his wife Susan, who was wrongly prosecuted for theft.

Where have I seen Shaun Dooley before? His CV includes The Long Shadow, Black Mirror, Sally Wainwright's Gentleman Jack, Netflix's The Stranger, sci-fi comedy Misfits, EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Lesley Nicol as Pam Stubbs

Lesley Nicol as Pam Stubbs. ITV

Who is Pam Stubbs? A subpostmistress at the Barkham Post Office in Berkshire who also had false charges levelled against her.

Where have I seen Lesley Nicol before? She's best known for Downton Abbey, in which she played Beryl Patmore.

Lia Williams as Paula Vennells

Lia Williams as Paula Vennells in Mr Bates vs the Post Office ITV Studios/ITV

Who is Paula Vennells? The chief executive officer of Post Office Limited. She's also an Anglican priest.

Where have I seen Lia Williams before? She's appeared in Netflix's The Crown, fantasy series His Dark Materials, BBC thriller The Capture and ITV's Doc Martin.

Katherine Kelly as Angela Van den Bogerd

Katherine Kelly as Angela in Mr Bates vs the Post Office ITV/ITV Studios

Who is Angela Van den Bogerd? The Post Office director, who works closely with CEO Paula Vennells.

Where have I seen Katherine Kelly before? She's best known for Coronation Street, Happy Valley, ITV series Innocent, The Long Shadow, Cheat and Mr Selfridge, and Netflix's Criminal.

Ian Hart as Bob Rutherford

Ian Hart as Bob Rutherford. ITV

Who is Bob Rutherford? An independent investigator hired by the Post Office to look into the complaints mounting against the organisation.

Where have I seen Ian Hart before? You might know him from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Netflix's The Last Kingdom, BBC crime thriller The Responder, comedy My Mad Fat Diary and the film God's Own Country.

Isobel Middleton as Kay Linnell

Isobel Middleton as Kay Linnell. ITV

Who is Kay Linnell? A forensic accountant who becomes involved in the the campaign.

Where have I seen Isobel Middleton before? You might recognise her voice from long-running radio series The Archers, in which she plays Anna Tregorran. She's also appeared in Emmerdale and EastEnders.

Alex Jennings as James Arbuthnot

Alex Jennings as James Arbuthnot ITV

Who is James Arbuthnot? The MP for North East Hampshire, who is first introduced to the scandal through Jo Hamilton.

Where have I seen Alex Jennings before? Many viewers will know him from The Crown, The Lady in the Van, season 3 of ITV's Unforgotten, BBC drama A Very English Scandal, BBC medical drama This Is Going to Hurt and Your Christmas of Mine?, among others.

John Hollingworth as James Hartley

John Hollingworth as James Hartley. ITV

Who is James Hartley? A lawyer who works in dispute resolution and risk mitigation.

Where have I seen John Hollingworth before? Most viewers will recognise him from BBC period drama Poldark – he played regular character Captain Henshawe between 2015 and 2017.

Adam James as Patrick Green QC

Adam James as Patrick Green QC ITV

Who is Patrick Green QC? A barrister who takes on the Post Office.

Where have I seen Adam James before? He's appeared in Netflix series Treason and You, ITV crime drama The Suspect, Michael Coel's I May Destroy You, BBC drama Doctor Foster, period drama Belgravia and Vigil season 1, among others.

Additional cast includes:

Colin Tierney (Coronation Street, EastEnders) as Martin Griffiths - a subpostmaster from Great Sutton, Cheshire, who kills himself

Clare Calbraith (Heartbeat, Coronation Street, Vera) as Gina Griffiths - Martin's wife

Pip Torrens (The Crown, Preacher) as Mr Justice Fraser - the judge who oversees the court case

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mr Bates vs the Post Office arrives on 1st January at 9pm on ITV and ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.